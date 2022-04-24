My mom and dad lived in Mackinaw City for many years through the 1980s and 1990s. Once while visiting them, their lovely neighbor Dory invited my mom and I over for a piece of her home made cherry pie.
I remember that day 30 years ago like it was yesterday. The most perfect piece of pie I’ve ever had, with the freshest, flakiest crust, served on a small Fiestaware plate.
I wanted to learn to make pastry like that, I thought, and so I did. I also learned to make beer, and sourdough bread. And cheese.
Being curious about things you encounter in your life is where passion begins. We hear a lot about pursuing “passion” — but how do you find it?
How do you know what you are passionate about? It begins with experiences you have — like tasting that piece of Dory’s pie.
I get asked a lot about how I got into cheesemaking.
It began many years ago by simply attending a wine and cheese tasting at a local cheese shop. I enjoyed the class, and it made me curious.
Curiosity is one of the seeds of discovering things you feel passionate about.
Passion lives within all of us, and I believe it is a component of being a happy person. Sometimes something you are interested in takes you by surprise, like cheesemaking did me.
You may be watching a travel show and become curious about a place, or attend the Buckley Old Engine Show and find you can’t get enough of old tractors or model trains. Perhaps you love to make cupcakes, work in the garden, help rescue animals, refinish wooden furniture, or play an instrument late into the night. Personal interests are deeply fulfilling and make you a more interesting person.
The Grand Traverse region has world-class farmers’ markets, every day of the week spring through fall. Find them at https://mifma.org/.
You will meet many passionate farmers and makers here. Did you know that almost all farmer’s markets have drop-in, day rates?
In 2010, Michigan adopted a Cottage Food Law. Information about it is available at https://www.michigan.gov/mdard/food-dairy/michigan-cottage-foods-information.
Under this law, people can make and sell specific foods in their own home — without being subject to inspections or purchasing a food license — in an effort to earn extra income.
Dory could have sold a lot of pies at the markets, and perhaps you could try a day at a market with something you make too.
Have a famous family cookie recipe? Do you make the world’s best pickles? How about a bumper crop of tomatoes, or gladiola flowers, that you grew in your back yard? Or your own free-range chicken’s eggs?
You might find that something you are passionate about could bring in a little bit of extra income. You’ll also get to be part of the passionate and good people who make up our local farmer’s markets.
We welcome you to the market, and can’t wait to learn what you’re passionate about!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.