EAST LANSING — In the last 27 years, Livonia Stevenson Athletic Director Lori Hyman has not only led athletic departments at two of Michigan’s larger high schools, but she has also served as a voice of leadership, education and mentorship for her colleagues statewide. To celebrate her many contributions to school sports, Hyman has been named the 35th recipient of the MHSAA Women In Sports Leadership Award.
Each year, the Michigan High School Athletic Association Representative Council considers the achievements of women coaches, officials and athletic administrators affiliated with the MHSAA who show exemplary leadership capabilities and positive contributions to athletics.
Hyman is in her 22nd year at Stevenson after serving her first five as an athletic director at Dexter. She also is a graduate of Stevenson High School and continued her education and basketball careers at Michigan State University, then served as a women’s college basketball coach over 17 seasons before transitioning into school sports administration in 1995.
Hyman will receive the Women In Sports Leadership Award during the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Basketball Final on March 19 at Michigan State’s Breslin Center.
“Every part of my career I’ve been happy with, and honored, and just thoroughly enjoyed it,” Hyman said. “It’s been a passion of mine, every aspect.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.