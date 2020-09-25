EAST LANSING — Not everybody gets in after all.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association adjusted the football playoff format Friday afternoon for both 11-player and eight-player football with changes that mean 14 eight-player teams miss out on the postseason.
Those 14 teams will be allowed to play another additional non-playoff game after the regular season.
All 507 teams fielding 11-player teams automatically make the postseason, but the changes announced Friday also give five teams a chance to earn a bye because the six-round format allows for 512 teams.
The changes only apply to the 2020 season.
The abbreviated six-week regular season culminates with the 11-player state finals played the weekend of Dec. 4-6. Semifinal and final sites have not yet been named.
The eight-player finals are slated for Nov. 27-28, likewise with finals sites undetermined for the two divisions.
The top 32 teams in each of the two divisions qualify for postseason. Another six eight-player teams (Vermontville Maple Valley, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic, Bridgman, Merrill, Marcellus and Adrian Lenawee Christian) have too large of an enrollment to qualify for the playoffs and will also be allowed to instead play one additional game against one of the other non-qualifiers if they choose so after the regular season.
Suttons Bay — an eight-player co-op program along with Northport and Lake Leelanau St. Mary — sits one student away from the cut-off of playoff eligibility with a combined enrollment of 2020.
