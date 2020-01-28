MOUNT PLEASANT — The Central Michigan men’s basketball game at Miami (Ohio), scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, was been postponed after a student at Miami University presented at Miami’s Student Health Services with very mild symptoms consistent with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
Due to the student’s recent travel, they met the criteria for concern and are being tested for possible infection.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes is always a top priority and, out of abundance of caution, it was decided to cancel tonight’s men’s basketball game,” said Michael Alford, Zyzelewski Family Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics. “I appreciate the diligence that the staff at Miami have shown and this serves as a reminder of how serious these issues are. Our medical team has also been an important part of this process, making sure our student-athletes are safe and protected.”
A makeup date has not yet been determined but the game will be rescheduled.
The Western Michigan women’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday at Miami University at 7 p.m., was postponed as well.
