WHITE CLOUD — State and local officials were on alert Tuesday morning after complications at the White Cloud Dam in Newaygo County led to shifting water levels.
As of Tuesday evening, the levels were stable with no damage beyond the dam.
The city of White Cloud, assisted by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, determined two wooden stoplogs failed to control water flowing downstream.
EGLE communication manager Hugh McDiarmid said officials slowed the flow of water quickly. Levels around the dam are expected to return to normal in a few days.
The EGLE Dam Safety Unit and the local Department of Public Works were on the scene trying to determine the cause of the stoplog failure.
McDiarmid said there could be a number of reasons.
“They know certainly that two of the boards, the stoplogs failed,” McDiarmid said. “I don't know whether they deteriorated and got washed away, or whether there's mechanical failure, I think we're still looking into that.”
While its most recent state inspection in 2019 rated it in fair condition, the White Cloud Dam is also rated as highly-hazardous. It was built in 1872, rebuilt in 1920 after it was destroyed by flooding, and reconstructed in 1990.
McDiarmid said EGLE plans on paying special attention to the dam moving forward.
“I believe that they're going to replace all the stoplogs in the dam, not just the ones that failed for certain security, for peace of mind,” McDiarmid said. “We'll be giving the dam a review to make sure that it's safe.”
White Cloud City Manager Yvonne Ridge said there was no property damage to report as water levels downstream returned to normal.
“There are houses down there but they are elevated, not down by where the water is,” Ridge said.
In May of last summer, on the other side of the state, a major rain event caused failures at the Sanford and Edenville dams that resulted in historic flooding in Midland and Gladwin counties.
The Edenville Dam collapsed in the floodwaters from the immense pressure, while the Sanford managed to hold its ground until a hole formed at the dam’s brim Thursday, May 21, causing water to flow freely from the Sanford lake.
Following investigations showed Michigan had 172 dams considered "high hazard," meaning that a failure could lead to the loss of human life, according to a 2019 report by the Associated Press
Ridge said one stoplog has been replaced on Wednesday, more will follow in the coming days.