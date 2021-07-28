Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.