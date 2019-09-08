TRAVERSE CITY — A southeast Michigan man faces up to 30 years in prison after Michigan Police State officials said he solicited a deputy posing as an underage girl on Facebook.
Louis E. Woodard, 54, of Jeddo, faces four felony charges — one count of child sexually abusive activity, accosting a child for immoral purposes and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Travis House, of the Michigan State Police, confirmed Woodard had been arrested as of Thursday afternoon.
The abusive activity count and one of the computer counts each carry with it a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Woodard, however, could be classified as a habitual offender, according to court documents, which could increase his sentence by 10 years if he is convicted.
The accosting charge and the lesser computer charge each carry a four-year maximum sentence.
The complaint filed with the 86th District Court states that Woodard “repeatedly contacted” an MSP detective he believed to be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and accuses him of sending several sexually explicit photos and videos of himself. Court documents also accuse Woodard of requesting nude photos from the girl and suggesting they engage in sexual acts while video-chatting.
House said more information on the case is expected to be released next week.
