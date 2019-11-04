KINGSLEY — Kingsley didn’t need Austyn DeWeese a whole lot, but the few minutes she played here and there gave the stags a boost they could use to hold off a senior-laden Boyne City team fighting to keep its season going.
The Stags won 25-15, 25-23, 25-16 to top the Ramblers for the second time in three days, this time taking a Division 2 district volleyball quarterfinal at home after being extended to three games by the Ramblers in Boyne’s tournament Saturday.
“We kind of had a better idea of what we were coming into,” Stags senior outside hitter Sidney Hessem said. “Like different spots to hit, so it was both easier and harder, because we knew they’re coming to fight.”
DeWeese, who hasn’t practices for the last 10 days while dealing with a strained abdominal muscle, didn’t play at all in the first set, which Kingsley won 25-15 after the Ramblers held a 13-11 lead at one points before the Stags (53-7-3) went on a 14-2 run to close it out.
After falling behind 12-7 in the second, Kingsley head coach Dave Hall put her in for the front row part of her rotation to give the team a little extra as the Ramblers (29-15-2) keyed in on senior outside hitter Brittany Bowman.
“We wanted to not use her,” Hall said. “She came in and got a kill and a block in the second game and really, really turned the tide of that, so even playing limited minutes she would she really made an impact.”
Bowman led Kingsley in the first set with 10 kills, and then Boyne shifted its defense to more aggressively block her in the second, holding Bowman to only two kills. Bowman went back to form in the third, logging nine kills to finish with 21 for the match.
“They did a phenomenal job of shutting Brittany down in that second set,” Hall said. “They were blocking her and digging everything she hit and she was getting a little frustrated. In third set, she figured out a way to get it done.”
Maddie Bies dished out 40 assists and posted 11 digs, while Hessem added 11 kills, two aces and 21 digs, DeWeese put up five kills and a block in limited duty and Lark Jankewicz contributed 18 digs, two aces and Alayna Heiler added four kills, a block and two digs.
Bowman and Jankewicz combined for a near-perfect 31 serve receptions.
The Stags’ win earns them another home game Wednesday, hosting Sault Ste. Marie at 6 p.m. Kingsley beat Sault Ste. Marie 2-0 in Petoskey’s tournament this season, and also bounced the Blue Devils from the postseason last season.
“I’m really happy they’re sitting on a bus for three hours each way instead of us,” Hall said. “We did that a couple years ago. We also have been to Manistique twice for a four-and-a-half hour bus ride and I’m glad it’s them this year, not us.”
Boyne City drew within 11-7 in the third game as Jillian Cain notched three straight kills, but the Stags pulled away after that to lead by as many as 13 before settling in for a 25-16 win.
Cain led the Ramblers with 10 kills and three blocks, while fellow middle hitter Josee Behling had six kills.
“If we can get those two going in the middle, they’re almost unstoppable,” Boyne head coach Mallory Slate said. “They can swing around the block, they can hit timing, they can do almost anything, which then gets the defense on their toes. They also know how to take off the heat and tip it right over top of that block, so those two middles are extremely hard to defend for us.”
Baggee Behling added 18 digs and three blocks, Annabelle Seelye had 20 assists, three kills and 13 digs, Brooklyn Fitzpatrick contributed 23 digs, four kills and 22-for-23 serve receptions. Katelyn Gabos had 29 digs and was 13-for-14 on serve receptions.
“Katelyn was big in the back row to get our passing up so we could set up our middles, Josee and Jill,” Slate said. “That was the key to our offense and in order to run those two we needed Katelyn to be huge, which I think she was there.”
The Ramblers lose five starters in Gabos, Cain, Josee Behling, Seelye and Fitzpatrick. Maggee Behling will be the only returning starter next season.
