MAPLE CITY — Ruby Hogan was a rock star in her four years at Glen Lake.
During her senior season, the mega-talented, multi-sport athlete helped the No. 1-ranked Division 4 Glen Lake girls basketball team to the program’s first state championship since 1978 while surpassing 1,000 career points.
Hogan immediately transitioned her energy to soccer and track and field — and dominated in both. It’s no shock to her coaches that she was her best in all three sports.
“We call her the energizer bunny,” former Glen Lake girls basketball coach Jason Bradford said. “Her defense and tenacity are all over the place, and she is always giving 110 percent on the floor.”
For her hard work on and off the playing field, Hogan has been named the Record-Eagle Female Athlete of the Year for the 2022-23 school year. What better way to find out the news than with a call from a family figure like coach Bradford?
“I forgot about the award for a second,” Hogan said, laughing. “It’s been a goal of mine since sophomore year, so it was cool to hear, especially from coach Bradford because he was just as excited as I was.
“I think the Female Athlete of the Year award is cooler than all the other awards because it’s based on how well you’ve excelled in multiple sports, and that’s what I wanted to do during my time at Glen Lake.”
Hogan not only excelled, but dominated, in all three sports.
“That’s just how I’ve always been,” Hogan said. “A driven person, especially in athletics. I like to do things, but if I am going to commit to something, I’m putting my best foot forward.”
The Lakers have been on the brink of a title for the past three years, but have always fallen short — until this season. In the last 15 years, Glen Lake made five Final Four appearances, including this year’s Division 4 state title run.
Hogan’s final basketball season was one for the history books.
The first-team all-state honoree was a rebound shy of a triple-double in the state semifinals game against Adrian Lenawee Christian, but she got subbed out with under a minute remaining.
Hogan didn’t realize until after the game that she was so close to that accomplishment, but that didn’t matter much to the team-first player.
After winning the state title at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Hogan was named the Division 4 Associated Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“Every single game, she was performing at the top of her game, and the whole tournament run was something special — from her defense to passing — all of them are special,” Bradford said.
Bradford has known Hogan since she was little because of his daughters, Grace and Maddie Bradford, who are good friends with Hogan. Bradford said watching Hogan grow and get to where she is today was cool to witness.
Hogan is two years younger than her older brother, Finn, and she recalled watching him get better at what he loves giving her motivation. Ruby was able to watch her brother for two seasons before he graduated.
“I’ve learned a lot from my parents and brother with sports,” Hogan said. “My brother has a big work ethic and is a hard worker, and I observed that from him. You have to put in the work if you want to succeed, so you can’t just sit back and wait.”
Hogan’s dad helped kickstart the “energizer bunny” by telling her never to quit, no matter how tired she may be, and when she gets tired, don’t show it because it can give the opponents the upper hand.
“I do get tired, but I also have good stamina,” Hogan said. “My dad always tells me everyone else around you is tired. So, if you can beat a person who has more energy, that’s how you excel in sports.”
During the championship run in basketball, there were games that left Hogan’s entire face red after games from leaving everything on the floor for her team.
In the regional final game against Gaylord St. Mary, the Lakers needed to pull themselves out of the 10-point deficit heading into halftime.
Hogan stepped off Traverse City West’s gym floor exhausted after scoring 14 points with eight assists, six rebounds and five steals while playing for 32 minutes to help the Lakers get back to the D4 state quarterfinals for the second straight season. Hogan said after the game that her adrenaline kept her engaged.
Glen Lake girls soccer coach Eric Luthardt noted that Hogans’ work ethic is something future athletes in the area can adapt if they want to strive to be the best.
“There are two things about Ruby; she takes care of herself physically and mentally, so she is prepared, and she knows what she can do,” Luthardt said. “She never has an off game and is doing every drill at practice even if it’s simple. She does it over and over until it’s perfect.”
The Kalamazoo College commit has been a three-sport athlete since her sophomore year. She joined cross country her sophomore year before switching to track and field her junior year.
Hogan often practices by herself because soccer and track practice are almost at the same time.
“There’s a difference between a good player and a great player,” Luthardt said. “A good player does all the stuff at practice and does all the required stuff, a great player goes above and beyond.”
When she is done at track practice, she’ll warm up for soccer practice by getting more laps around the track — not because she has to, but because she knows doing that can set standards for others to follow.
Soccer came into Hogan’s life when she was 5 years old and was part of a club team that her dad coached before joining the North Stars in seventh grade. Just like her North Star teammate, Elk Rapids’ Lauren Bingham, Hogan tore up the soccer field.
“I love playing with (Lauren) because she has a lot of energy and is fast, too,” Hogan said.
Hogan scored 23 goals and 15 assists in 13 games this season. She had a game against Charlevoix in which she scored four goals and later had a five-assist effort against Kingsley.
Hogan recalled another game during her sophomore where she had a quadruple goal-scoring game.
Glen Lake girls soccer only had nine players on the team but their record this season doesn’t reflect that.
Hogan said coming off the championship run in basketball was a bit of a challenge to jump right into soccer, because of how well everything was going, but she wanted to make an impact on the field.
“I said, ‘What can I do to make this season the best for me and my teammates, even though we are down players and aren’t highlighted as much in the school?’” Hogan said.
The Lakers finished the season 10-2-1 overall record with a Northwest Conference title before falling short against Charlevoix in the district semifinals.
Many girls on the soccer team have been around each other for years, so making the best of the season wasn’t a challenge.
“I have a good group of girls that I have played with, so working with them every season is why we were able to make our team successful with just nine players,” Hogan said. “It was going to be a hard season, but our coaches helped make things work for us.”
When she wasn’t scoring goals and making things happen, she was putting in work on the track. Hogan has many memories that stick out during her two seasons on the track team, but she said breaking her 800-meter personal record this year at the Division 4 state finals is her favorite.
“I’ve worked with Ruby for several years, and she is an amazing athlete,” Glen Lake track and field coach Donna King said. “She works hard and is willing to put in the extra work and go that extra mile.”
Just like her favorite artists — Post Malone and Morgan Wallen — they wouldn’t have gotten to where they are today without their supporters. Hogan credits her family, friends, teammates and coaches for getting her to where she is today.
“I believe that everyone has something to teach you,” Hogan said. “Any teammates and coaches I’ve ever had, I’ve learned from.”
