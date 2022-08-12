KINGSLEY — Last year’s Kingsley football team is gone. Or at least a healthy portion is.
The Stags graduated 17 seniors which included nine starters on each side of the ball. Head coach Tim Wooer said that 17 is most likely the largest group he’s ever graduated in his 32 years of coaching, and he knows for sure he’s never lost that many starters.
After an 8-0 start last year along with a district title and an appearance in the regional championship game, Wooer and the Stags are marching toward Week One with a wealth of youth on the varsity roster.
The Stags lost a slew of All-Conference players to graduation among the team’s 17 seniors that included Phillip Brown, Aidan Shier, Evan Douglass, Alex Smith, Jayce Anderson, Gage Hessem, True Beeman, Chris Postal, Connor Schueller, Brett Peterson, Kaden Patterson, Lucas Bogart, Jacob Spangler, Riley Brock, Cole Sousa, Fisher Spellman and Trevor Lewis.
“We lost a ton of kids, so these kids we have here now have to grow up incredibly fast,” Wooer said.
The Stags have won 40 games through Wooer’s first four seasons after he left Traverse City West for Kingsley. In 2021, they started the season 8-0 before falling in an instant classic to rival Traverse City St. Francis, 38-30. But they rebounded from the Week Nine loss and captured two playoff wins — including a district championship — before bowing out in a Division 5 regional championship bout against Frankenmuth.
The Stags scored 438 points last season, good for a 36.5 points-per-game clip. The defense pitched three shutouts and held their opponents to 20 points or less 10 times, allowing a paltry 12.4 points per game.
Granted, the roster is not the same in 2022 as it was in 2021. But Wooer really likes the chemistry he’s seen through the first four days of camp.
“We’ve been fortunate to win — a lot — in the last four years, so you can lean on tradition. Our kids fully understand what’s got us here,” he said. “If you watch our kids work in the weight room, they just want to continue to be great. I’ll take kids that will work hard.”
How Wooer coaches now compared to how he coached a few decades ago could be a blessing for the young crop of Stags.
“When I was 23, 24 years old, it was all about Xs and Os and how could I out-scheme teams,” Wooer said. “The longer I’ve done this, the more I’ve learned that character and work ethic and toughness and all of those intangibles you want are much more important than Xs and Os and 7-on-7s and running 15 camps in the summer. If our kids are as athletic and as strong as they can be, then I think we’ll make them into football players.”
The Kingsley JV team was undefeated last season, but Wooer admitted those results are a little skewed because JV players can get away with things at that level that they will not be able to against the varsity competition lining up on the other side of the football.
The first three days this week at the Hansen Camp were spent on chalkboard and video sessions, more than Wooer has ever done before.
“We’re trying to increase their FBI. Football intelligence,” Wooer said. “There are those critical things — footwork and pad level — that we have to get those young kids caught up to in a very short period of time.”
Wooer said it is too early to tell which players will hold down the benchmark positions, but Sam Goethals will come back as running back and linebacker, Eli Graves will be a defensive back, and Tyler McInnis will be back as an offensive guard and defensive tackle.
“Outside of that, there’s a lot of young kids,” Wooer said. “I don’t know if I’d call them question marks, but there are a lot of young kids competing for positions on this team.”
The senior Goethals recognized the 2022 Kingsley squad is a “super young” one, but he said they are all pretty close with each other.
“We can go out there, do our best and catch some wins,” Goethals said. “The first goal is to beat McBain and then go from there.”
The schedule is rather similar to last season, with only two new opponents — Gaylord and Richland Gull Lake — on the docket.
The Stags begin the year with two non-league games when they open with a home contest against McBain on Aug. 26 and then travel to Gaylord the following Friday. Kingsley then has a string of four straight Northern Michigan Legends Division opponents in Ogemaw Heights, Benzie Central, Traverse City St. Francis and Sault Ste. Marie before taking on Gull Lake Oct. 7 and then back to the NMFL with Grayling and Cheboygan.
Graves said there is obviously pressure to be as good as the players that came before them, but he has faith in Wooer and his ability to always get the best out of his players.
“We’re figuring it out,” Graves said. “We’ve still got a lot to figure out, but I think we’ll get there eventually and will be good to go.”
And they’ll need to be good to go rather quickly as the Ramblers come calling in just 14 days.
“I probably won’t sleep very well tonight,” Wooer said after coming to the realization that the first game of the season is two weeks away. “But I know that with the tradition of this team, they are going to play fast and they are going to play with incredible effort. If we have those things, we’ll have a shot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.