EAST LANSING — It took more than a team to make it to Boyne City High School’s first appearance in a state title game since 1933.
It took a town. It took a community. It took a family.
The Ramblers girls soccer team finished the school’s deepest postseason run Friday with a 3-0 loss to Detroit Country Day in the Division 3 state championship at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
"It's been extremely special, just this team is amazing,” Boyne City senior defender Ally Herrick said. “It's like a second family and the crowd and our support from our town is unreal, and it really feels unimaginable just to be here.
"Being able to count on our town to be there for us and have like the extra support that not a lot of the bigger schools have is really nice because we're playing for something different than everybody else. We're playing for our town, we're playing for our families, we're playing for something special.”
Boyne City’s group of eight seniors helped lead it to the school’s first district and regional title in 2019 and felt they had to reach the state final this season after being robbed of the chance in 2020. Seniors like Jaelyn Jarema, who played some of the game with a serious knee injury, wanted to make sure they put it all on the line to reach heights no Rambler team has before.
“We wanted more from this, but our goal was accomplished,” Jarema said. “It feels good going out at the state championship level as a senior. We wish we could have had it our sophomore year and last year, but I am really proud of them for doing it all in one year. It’s a family mentality. We always have each other’s back no matter what and we are going to fight for each other.”
This squad set records throughout the season and set the goal of reaching the state title two years ago when they fell in the 2019 semifinals. The Ramblers earned spots in the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s team record books for shutouts in a season (19), consecutive shutouts (15) and total goals against (10). Seniors Jordan and Taylor Noble will add their names to the individual record books again after each earning a spot on the list in 2019 for their season point totals, which they eclipsed this year.
“Probably the grittiest group of players that I‘ve ever gotten to work with, they have a no die attitude,” Ramblers head coach Ed Fantozzi said. “That’s the trick to this group is to getting them to believe in themselves and create a team and family atmosphere. And these older girls, that's what they bring to the table.”
Detroit Country Day scouted those senior leaders through videos and newspaper clippings and kept the Noble sisters and the high-powered Ramblers offense out of their zone with relative ease. Except for a crossing shot from Taylor Noble seven minutes into the game, the Ramblers went without a shot on goal and had trouble getting the ball through lanes and into the Yellowjacket zone.
The Ramblers signature defense and goalie play from Maggi McHugh kept Country Day out of the net for nearly 30 minutes before a penalty was called in the box and Calihan Bearden scored on the penalty kick for Country Day.
The Yellowjackets took a 1-0 lead into half and Madison Salzenstein took care of the rest in the second half. Salzenstein netted her first of two goals four minutes into the second half and used a slick juke off a lead pass to score the final goal with 8:28 to play.
“I think that our defense did an extremely good job,” Herrick said. “It's the one reason why we hung in it for as long as we did. It was a defensive battle for us and we just couldn't get past their midfield and the defense really pulled through and this whole season has been incredible with them.”
The Ramblers (21-2-2) still look at Friday’s result as a win and Fantozzi reminded them of the significance of their run immediately after the game.
“We have a family type philosophy and attitude towards everything and that’s the most important thing that everybody cares about everybody,” Fantozzi said. “I love these kids like they are my family, like they are my daughters. I’ve known them since they were 9 and to watch them grow into young ladies …. They’re going to do great things.”
The Ramblers’ roster only boasts one junior, but is loaded with sophomores, including McHugh, who will return for the next two seasons to try and carry the torch this team lit.