BUCKLEY — Cases of the coronavirus in the Benzie County Central School system prompted a swift change to the host site of this weekend's cross country regionals at Benzie Central.
Buckley High School stepped in without hesitation to host all four of the regional finals that are scheduled for Saturday.
Benzie and Bear Lake were the scheduled hosts for the event and will be assisting Buckley in putting on the races by offering volunteers and site preparation help.
“This is amazing,” Bear Lake athletic director Karen Leinaar said. “I told Cody Inglis at the MHSAA I would make one phone call and I did that to Buckley. She said let me call back in 10 minutes and it was eight and the answer was yes.”
All four divisions are scheduled to compete Saturday with the first race in Division 4 starting at 9:15 a.m. The following races will be run at their previously scheduled times. Nearly 50 schools will be attending the regional meet with staggered entrance, start and exit times. The facilities will be cleaned between races according to Leinaar.
Leinaar estimated about 85 percent of the schools that will be attending have never ran the Bears’ course before — a stark difference between one of the area's most popular courses at Benzie.
“Bless Buckley’s heart from the superintendent on down,” Leinaar said. “Everybody was on board and willing to step up and we will make this happen.”
Benzie cross country coach Asa Kelly said he was on the course Thursday with a GoPro camera to give athletes a quick view of the new course and its attributes.
The Huskies boys and girls cross country teams will be without two runners because of quarantine recommendations from the local health department. The cases were limited to two classes of students and only affected the high school, according to Kelly.
As of Wednesday there were four students at the high school who tested positive and another two who were presumed to be positive, according to District Superintendent Amiee Erfourth.
“With the big spike and us having to shut down campus for a few days that decision was essentially made,” Kelly said. “It doesn’t look great when we’re hosting an event with potentially thousands of people on campus yet we’re having to shut everything else down because of COVID.“
This is not the first time Buckley athletic director Heather Cade has stepped up during the pandemic. Just weeks ago Cade agreed to host the district round of volleyball playoffs before hosting the previously scheduled regional round.
“We don’t mind hosting things, it has been kind of a different year,” Cade said. “I think a lot of schools are willing to step up where they need to.”
The cross country regional will be the third neutral round of playoffs the Bears will host this season.
More info can be found at MHSAA.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.