DETROIT — State championship hardware is well within the grasp of several area wrestlers after the first day of the individual finals at Ford Field in Detroit.
Traverse City St. Francis' Josiah Schaub will have a shot at glory Saturday when he takes on top-seeded Blake Sloan of Manchester in the finals of the 138-pound bracket in Division 4.
Schaub reached the championship match by taking down Lawton's Dustin Mallory by an 8-4 decision. He won in the first round by a 6-0 decision and again in the quarters by a 6-1 decision.
In the Division 2 tournament, Gaylord's Louden Stradling and Brayden Gautreau both have the opportunity to go back-to-back as state champions after reaching Saturday's finals with three wins Friday.
Stradling, who is undefeated with a 52-0 record at 144 pounds, won his first-round match by pinfall in 39 seconds, took his quarterfinal bout by a 10-1 major decision and earned an 18-6 major decision in the semis. He'll battle Lowell's CJ Poole for a state title Saturday.
Gautreau, at 175 pounds, got a pin in 68 seconds in the first round and won via tech fall, 26-11, in the quarterfinals to advance to Saturday. He defeated Mason's Derek Badgley in the semifinals, 10-5, and will take on Lowell's Carson Crace for the championship.
Fellow Blue Devils Ty Bensinger (190) and Jaron Bensinger (106) also advanced to the state semifinals but fell short of the finals.
Trevor Swiss, the undefeated top seed at 150 pounds out of Petoskey, will also wrestle Saturday in search of a state championship. Swiss won via pinfall in the first round, by a 6-0 decision in the quarters, and then topped Allendale's Harrison Meekhof in the semis, 3-2. Swiss takes on Lake Fenton's Jack Conley for the D2 title.
In Division 3 action, Kingsley's Gavyn Merchant reached the finals in the 126-pound bracket after a pinfall win in the first round in 1:41 followed by an even quicker pin in the quarters in 35 seconds. He toppled Clinton's Connor Younts in the semifinals by an 11-4 decision. He faces top seed Cameron Chinavare of Dundee for the championship.
Kyan Fessenden will join Merchant in representing Kingsley in the finals after he picked up three wins at 165 pounds, a first-round victory by a 5-3 decision, a pinfall in 53 seconds in the quarters and a 10-0 major decision over Dundee's Jacob Fenbert in the semis. He takes on Flint Powers' Connor Owens for a state title.
Grayling's Logan Malonen made it to the semis of the 285-pound Friday, but he fell to No. 1 seed and undefeated Shane Cook of Whitehall via pinfall in 2:21.
In Division 4, Charlevoix's Brady Jess made it to the semifinals but couldn't make the championship match. The Rayder won his first-round match by an 8-4 decision and his quarterfinal by a 4-0 decision. He lost to Martin's JR Hildebrand by an 8-1 decision in the semis.
FINALS CONSOLATION
In Division 1, none of the area qualifiers continued into the winners bracket on Saturday.
Traverse City Central's Remy Soper (215) picked up a first-round win via pinfall 2:06 into the second round but then lost to Adam Bazzi by a 10-8 decision to move to the consolation bracket.
Fellow Trojan Grady Rousse (132) and Traverse City West's Jon Palmer (138) both lost in the first round and also moved to the consolation bracket. TC Central's Dutch Ballan, who qualified for state at 144 pounds, was unable to compete because of illness.
In Division 2, Gaylord's Riley Hush (215), Zane Willobee (157) and Caiden Sides (285) all suffered losses Friday to move to the consolation bracket. As did Petoskey's Brendan Swiss (144) and Robert Patrick (132) and Cadillac's Maveric Hoffert (126).
In Division 3, those taking losses Friday and moving to the consolation bracket included Kingsley's Justin Grahn (144), Sam Goethals (190), Jon Pearson (132), Cameron Dundas (132), Isaac Grahn (138), Caleb Bott (165), Max Geothals (175) and Raymond VanDyke (285).
In Division 4, those headed to the consolation bracket included Traverse City St. Francis' Tyler Sheeran (113) and Ethan Morgan (285); Charlevoix's Trevor Streeter (215) and Landon Swanson (190); and Benzie Central's Jacob Gillison (138), Landen Pangborn (132), Dayne Gillison (106), Owen Cruden (144), Michael Pfieffer (175), Cael Katt (165) and Dalton Geetings (150).
GIRLS FINALS
A baker's dozen area girls qualified for the individual state finals tournament, but only one earned the chance to wrestle on Saturday for state championship hardware.
Gaylord's Sunni LaFond picked up three victories Friday en route to the title match in the 110-pound bracket. The Blue Devil picked up a first-round win via pinfall in 2:23 over Manton's Chloe Colton and then won via major decision, 12-4, in the quarterfinals and then by an 8-1 decision in the semis. Lafond goes for state gold against Sky Langewicz, the top seed from Algonac.
Manton's Makayla Gowell tallied two wins in the 170-pound bracket, winning by pinfall in 1:22 in both the first round and the quarterfinals. But she fell a step short of Saturday's final in a loss to Kalamazoo Loy Norrix's Heaven Cole in the semifinals.
Traverse City West's Abbey Dahl lost in the first round of the 235-pound bracket, but she made it to the second round of the consolation bracket before being eliminated from competition.
Fellow Titan Anna Beers grabbed a first-round win via pinfall 1:53 into the second round of her match. She lost in the quarters, however, and moved to the consolation bracket at 115 pounds.
Other wrestlers competing but failing to make it to Saturday's finals included Manistee's Ava Pike (100); Manton's Summer Cook (100), Colton (105) and Kennedi Wahmhoff (130); Mancelona's Abbi Wildfong (105); Grayling's Mandy Andrews (120); Frankfort's Isabllea Crompton (115); Benzie Central's Cambrie Lawrence (125) and Lake City's Colette Emery-Nickerson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.