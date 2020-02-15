GRAND HAVEN — A pair of Traverse City Central freshman continued to dominate their first season Saturday.
Dutch Ballan and Remy Cotton became TCC’s first district champions in the time coach Donald Funk has been a head coach. The Trojans traveled to Grand Haven for the MHSAA Division I District 3 tournament Saturday, advancing four to regionals.
“Dutch is an incredibly tough wrestler, he lost in our opening tournament and hasn’t since,” Funk said. “Same thing with Remy, he gets better as soon as he touches the mat.”
Ballan (42-3) won his first match of the day by technical fall, his second with a pin 28 seconds into the match and the title match with a 7-1 decision over Jak Keller of Rockford. Cotton (36-7) defeated his first opponent by technical fall 26 seconds into the second period, his second with a 15-8 decision, and won the title with a pin in the third period against East Kentwood’s Jucoy Baatjes.
For the Trojans, Damien Ballan took second and Austin Bills took third. Christian Boivin took fourth for Traverse City West.
Gavin Wilmoth of Traverse City St. Francis (39-6) took the title at the 140-lbs weight class in the Oscoda District.
With a 9-2 decision over LeRoy Pine River’s Phillip Rigling Wilmoth advanced to the championship. Wilmoth defeated Kolby Tyler of Roscommon with a 9-4 decision for the title, advancing to Regionals.
Gaylord advanced 11 wrestlers over 10 different weight classes in their own district tournament. Rico Brown, Chayse Lajoie, Brayden Gautreau took first. Trevor Swiss from Petoskey was one of three qualifiers for the Northmen, winning his bracket at 135.
Five wrestlers from Kingsley won their brackets with nine advancing to regionals.
Team regionals begin Wednesday. Individual regionals continue Saturday, Feb. 22.
Grand Haven District
1st place — 103: Dutch Ballan (TCC); 160: Remy Cotton (TCC).
2nd place — 135: Damien Ballan (TCC).
3rd place — 171: Austin Bills (TCC).
4th place —189: Christian Boivin (TCW).
Gaylord District
1st place — 130: Rico Brown (GYD); 145: Chayse Lajoie (GYD); 152: Brayden Gautreau (GYD); 135: Trevor Swiss (Petoskey).
2nd place — 103: Brendan Smith (GYD); 125: John Sosa (GYD); 160: Jacob McKnight (GYD); 140: Rippin Vining (Petoskey).
3rd place — 119: Bennett Sides (GYD); 125: Will Sides (GYD); 171: Quinn Schultz (GYD).
4th place — 112: Gabe Thompson (GYD); 119: Gus James (GYD); 160: Eero Gross (Petoskey).
Oscoda District
1st place — 140: Gavin Wilmoth (TCSF); 189: Isaiah Grosser (Mancelona).
2nd place — 112: Kyle Corcoran (Mancelona).
3rd place — 285: Jeff Lane (Frankfort).
4th place — 215: Mike Boughner (Mancelona); 112: Xavier Elkins (Manton); 119: Jayden Jones (Mancelona); 130: Jared Coxe (Frankfort); 140: Ian Sommerville (Mancelona); 189: Sir Xavier Navoni (Forest Area).
Grayling District
1st place — 112: Zach Duncan (GRY); 119: Tanner Martindale (Kingsley); 125: Kadin Garza (Kingsley); 130: Jordan McBee (Boyne City); 135: Aidan Shier (Kingsley); 140: Sampson Ross (Benzie Central); 145: Kyan Fessenden (Kingsley); 152. Max Halstead (GRY); 160: Sam Goethals (Kingsley); 171: Parker Dole (GRY).
2nd place — 215: Cody Hanson (Benzie Central); 103: Joe Armstrong (GRY); 112: Justin Grahn (Kingsley); 125: Tyler Iverson (Benzie Central); 140: Cody Isrow (Kalkaska); 160: Jacob Bush (Boyne City); 171: Alex Smith (Kingsley).
3rd place — 119: Tim Bowman (Boyne City); 125: Jessee Vandecasteele (GRY); 130: Dylanc Chrzanowski (Benzie Central); 135: Tucker Mertes (GRY); 145: Isaak Koscielski (Benzie Central); 152: Keaton Ensley (Manistee); 160: Kaden Patterson (Kingsley); 171: Robert Hoth (Boyne City).
4th place — 285: Gavin Hernandez (Kalkaska); 103: Isaac Grahn (Kingsley); 135: Devon Beck (Kalkaska); 145: Justin Harlan (Kalkaska); 152: Tyrese Branch (Benzie Central); 171: Jacob Stevenson (Benzie Central); 189: Keith Barke (Manistee).
Ishpeming Westwood District
2nd place — 285: Zack Nickel (CHX).
