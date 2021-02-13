TRAVERSE CITY — Wrestling coaches across the area have differing styles, but all agreed on one thing Saturday.
It's just good to be back on the mat.
"Everybody won today," Traverse City West head wrestling coach Rusty Nyland said. "We got to the mat and more coaches are worried about getting to the matches and having the matches without problems than winning duals."
The Titans hosted their first wrestling meet of the season Saturday and came away with a clean sweep of three victories over Mio, Frankfort and Benzie. The day ended with Nyland receiving a banner commemorating his 100th career coaching victory that happened during the quad.
"Over the years it's a measure of having a family that is supportive over it," Nyland said of his 100th win. "The kids get it done, it's a lot of work by them and when they work that hard ... that's what happens."
The Titans have been hard at work during the offseason, often conditioning to the point of exhaustion before contact finally was allowed earlier this week. The Titans showed they were ready to battle with a 47-21 win over Mio, 66-0 win over Frankfort and a tight 37-33 win over Benzie on Saturday.
The increased restrictions on wrestlers hasn't made anyone shy away from the sport according to Nyland. Nyland said there were plenty of new faces on the mats Saturday as the Titans debuted four athletes brand new to the sport.
Mask requirements that extend into practice have been burdensome for the athletes but Nyland said everyone was just happy they could compete mask-less. Teams were required to test negative for COVID-19 24 hours prior to the match and got their first taste of how the rest of the season will look this weekend.
"Its a learning curve, the more we do it the better," said Nyland about testing and mask protocols. "The kids were really receptive to it. They are ready to do whatever we have to in order to stay on the mat."
The Titans had Andrew Frary (189), Jon Palmer (135), Kaleb Annis (140), Ethan Oakes (145) and Wyatt Nied (160) win all three matches they wrestled Saturday. Christian Boivin was also undefeated but only wrestled twice for the Titans.
TC West, Alpena and Cadillac will all travel to TC Central this Wednesday for the first meeting between Big North Conference foes this season.
MORE WRESTLING
Detroit Catholic Central 63
TC Central 9
TCC winners: 189 — Remy Cotton def. No. 1-ranked Manny Rojas, 6-5; 171 — Austin Bills def. No. 6-ranked Cam Adams, 8-5; 215 — Remy Soper def. No. 9-ranked John Browning, 5-4.
Rockford 50
TC Central 18
TCC winners: 125 — Dutch Ballan win by fall; 130 — Kadin Garza win by fall; 171 — Bills def. No. 7-ranked Moses Bosscher 10-6; 189 — Cotton win by fall.
UP NEXT: TC Central hosts TC West, Alpena, Cadillac, Wednesday 4:30.
Linden 39
TC Central 33 (Friday)
TCC winners: 125 — Ballan had win by fall over No. 3 ranked Bryce Shingleton. 130 — Gabe Leaver; 140 — Jesus Montelongo 140; 145 — Justice Rector 145; 189 — Cotton 189; 215 — Soper 215.
Kingsley earns two wins at home quad
Match scores: Kingsley 83, Roscommon 0; Kingsley 78, Charlevoix 6; Hart 48, Kingsley 25.
Kingsley individual records: 103 — Charissa Desmond 2-1; 112 — Gavyn Merchant 3-0; 119 — Jon Pearson 2-1; 125 — Isaac Grahn 2-1; 130 — Justin Grahn 3-0; 135 — Bodie Bielas 2-1; 140 — Tanner Martindale 2-1; 145 — Max Goethals 2-1; 152 — Aidan Shier 3-0; 160 — Kyan Fessenden 3-0; 171 — Kaden Patterson 2-1; 189 — Sam Goethals 2-1; 215 — Alex Smith 3-0; 285 — Cylie Jones 1-0.
Boyne City 2-1 in first meet at Marquette
Match scores: Boyne City 51. Marquette 12; Boyne City 40, TC St. Francis 9; Kingsford 30, Boyne City 27.
Boyne City individual records: Tim Bowman 3-0;Jordan McBee 3-0; Lydia Krauss 3-0;acob Gregware 3-0; Max Matthews 2-1; Anders Foltz 2-1; Collin Schoolcraft 2-1; Milton Grubaugh Jr. 2-1; Jacob Bush 1-2.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at Ogemaw Heights, Wednesday.