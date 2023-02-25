KALAMAZOO — An historic run from the Huskies of Benzie Central ended in the Division 4 wrestling state championship quarterfinals Friday.
Benzie Central, which won its first regional title in school history earlier this month, fell to the St. Louis Sharks by a 39-26 final in the D4 quarters at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. But the loss is in no way a negative for the rising program that already has eyes on next year and a return trip to the finals stage.
That’s why the entire roster and coaches, including head coach Josh Lovendusky, stuck around to watch all of the action on the mat that came after the Huskies had already been eliminated from championship contention.
“The experience isn’t done,” Lovendusky said while watching the remaining quarterfinal matches. “The whole crew is down here. We’re still watching wrestling. We’re still learning. We’re soaking all of it in.”
Lovendusky said just witnessing other teams winning on the state-championship level will be valuable for his wrestlers in the future.
“Just seeing how it all goes down and how the momentum swings, they know they need to see that,” he said. “Next year, when we’re here again, we need to know what it’s like so we know the difference. That’s their mentality. They know this is not over. They know it is just the beginning.”
And although the beginning of a program on the rise is promising, Lovendusky said the beginning against St. Louis on Friday was tough.
“The draw started off in the prime of the other team’s lineup,” he said. “It’s always tough when someone gets the momentum going for you to get that momentum back. And they had the momentum.”
But Lovendusky loved the grit and determination he saw from his wrestlers.
“Those kids fought through adversity and really showed that by battling back,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder.”
Just as he did after their regional win, Lovendusky heaped praise on the seniors on his squad, including the three that wrestled and got victories — Liam Jones, Landen Pangborn and Cael Katt.
“They all stepped up today, whether it was leading the guys on the sidelines or going on the mat and getting a win,” Lovendusky said. “They did what you expect your seniors to do when you come to an event like this.”
The individual state championships are still ahead for 11 Huskies, but the team’s time is done until next year. Yet Lovendusky is nothing but excited for what’s ahead.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” he said. “I couldn’t do any of it without the coaching staff we’ve got. I can’t praise them enough. The countless hours people have put in. The time, the travel, the money. It’s from the bottom to the top, the whole program is amazing.”
In Division 2 action, the Gaylord Blue Devils continued to cement themselves as a perennial state title contender and a wrestling powerhouse in both northern Michigan and the entire state. The Blue Devils have reached the state championship bracket six of the last eight seasons.
“The team was kind of in disarray at the beginning of the season but came together at the end,” Gaylord head coach Jerry LaJoie said. “That’s what you’re hoping for, that you peak at the right time. And that’s why we’re here.”
Gaylord defeated Fowlerville by a 45-28 final to earn a spot in Saturday’s semifinals against Lowell, the No. ranked team and nine-time defending state champions. If the Blue Devils can pull out a victory over the Red Arrows, they will take on either Plainwell or Goodrich for state title glory.
“It’s going to be an uphill battle,” LaJoie said. “But we’ll be out there to scrap, so we’ll see what we’ve got.”
