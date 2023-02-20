CADILLAC/GRAYLING — Gaylord added more regional gold to its trophy case Sunday. So did Manton, Frankfort and Benzie Central as the girls took the mat in the MHSAA regionals.
Top-seeded Sunni LaFond kept the good times rolling for the Blue Devils as she captured a regional title at 110 pounds, winning in the semis by pinfall in 1:02 and defeating Plainwell’s Avery Lynch by a 7-5 decision. LaFond was the lone area wrestler to qualify for the state tournament out of the Cadillac regional.
At the Grayling regional, Manton’s Makayla Gowell also took home an individual championship. Gowell won her quarterfinal matchup at 170 pounds by pinfall in 1:25 and then won by decision, 7-5, in the semis before defeating top seed Le’Anna Zavala of Holland West Ottawa also by decision in a high-scoring match, 15-9.
Frankfort’s Isabella Crompton grabbed a regional title as well, winning at the 115-pound bracket. Crompton took the pinfall win in the semifinals in just 36 seconds and then defeated top-seeded Gracey Barry of Grand Haven via pin in 3:38.
Also taking home a regional championship was Benzie Central’s Cambrie Lawrence, who walked through the first three rounds of the 125-pound bracket with first-round pinfalls in 1:18, 54 seconds and 2:44. She defeated Fremont’s Ella Shields in a low-scoring battle in the championship match by a 1-0 decision.
Manton’s Kennedi Wahmhoff won a title at 130 pounds, earning a pinfall in the quarterfinals in 1:01 before winning by an 11-4 decision in the semis. She took down Grand Rapids West Catholic’s Aniah Tan by pinfall 34 seconds into the second round for the regional championship victory.
Traverse City West’s Abbey Dahl will also head to the state finals as an individual after her runner-up effort in the championship match of the 235-pound bracket. Dahl won her semifinal match by pinfall in 1:27 before losing to the No. 1 seed, West Ottawa’s Isabel Anaya, via pin in 44 seconds. Fellow Titan Anna Beers took fourth at 115 pounds to earn a trip to Ford Field as well.
Manistee’s Ava Pike, who took third at 100 pounds, will wrestle at state, as will her consolation championship opponent, Manton’s Summer Cook. Mancelona’s Abby Wildfong earned a state qualifying berth as well, taking third place in the 106-pound bracket. Manton’s Chloe Colton finished fourth at 110 pounds to qualify. As did Grayling Mandy Andrews at 120 pounds.
The individual state championship finals for both boys and girls is March 3-4 at Ford Field in Detroit.
