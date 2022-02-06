KINGSLEY — Tim Wooer and Matt Stapleton both used the word “humbled” to describe their selection for induction into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.
The longtime Kingsley and Frankfort coaches earned induction this week.
“I was really humbled, just to be mentioned with the term Hall of Fame,” Stapleton said. “And looking at the other coaches included.”
That includes going into the Hall the same year as Wooer, after the two faced off in the Northwest Conference for years.
“I was extremely excited to see him on the same list,” Stapleton said. “It is special. I’ve battled Tim over the years, and he’s made me a better coach because of it.”
The two also share a common running joke about neither being too tall.
“He always made me feel tall when I’m around him,” Stapleton joked. “We always get a chuckle about that.”
Stapleton said Wooer was always crafty at adding a new wrinkle every year to throw off opposing coaches and players. Wooer reciprocated the praise by saying Stapleton’s teams were always difficult to coach against.
“He was a name that jumped out when I saw the list,” Wooer said. “You had to dot your I’s and cross your T’s against him. Those teams were just so disciplined.”
The induction and banquet takes place June 24, a day before the MHSFCA’s All-Star Game. Cadillac’s Cody Mallory coaches the West team in this year’s game.
The two new inductees coached the West team in the MHSFCA All-Star Game in back-to-back years (Wooer in 2007 and Stapleton in 2008). They join former Boyne City coach Rick Applin, a 2021 Hall of Fame selection who will go in along with the 2022 class.
“I’ve got odd feelings about it,” Wooer said. “It was an unreal phone call. It’s such an individual thing in a team sport. I don’t want to underplay how honored I am. But can I just take the plaque and move on?”
Both coaches said the honor is something to be shared with all their players and coaches throughout the years.
“It’s cool to look back and be appreciative of all the things you’ve been able to be a part of,” Wooer said.
Stapleton joins his father Tom, who coached at Benzie Central and Pontiac Catholic (now known as Notre Dame Prep), in the Hall of Fame.
“I’ve been blessed with a lot of great kids and assistant coaches,” Stapleton said. “It’s always been a ‘we’ thing and not a ‘me’ thing.”
In 31 years of coaching at Farwell (1992-98), Kingsley (1999-2007, 2018-present) and Traverse City West (2008-17), Wooer produced a record of 193-95, including 19 playoff appearances, nine conference titles, five district championships, two regional titles and the 2005 Division 6 state championship at Kingsley.
The Stags have won 40 games in four seasons since his return to his alma mater.
Stapleton put up a 166-69 record in 21 seasons at Frankfort, including a 28-19 playoff mark. He incorporated the spread offense into the Panthers’ playbook after the program exclusively ran a veer scheme for decades.
Stapleton’s Frankfort team qualified for the playoffs in 19 of 21 campaigns, including his first 14 seasons. He won 11 district championships, three regional titles and took the Panthers to the Division 8 state semifinals three times.
He was named the 2016 Division 8 Coach of the Year, recognized as Regional Coach of the Year six times by the MHSFCA. He also coached as an assistant for four years at Cadillac before moving to Frankfort, where he’s currently the high school principal.
“You don’t remember the records,” Stapleton said, “but those relationships, you remember them all.”