TRAVERSE CITY — A Kalkaska connection helped power the Northern Michigan Wolves to the championship game.
Quarterback Will Noble tossed two touchdown passes to fellow Kalkaska grad Hayden Zimmerman in a 46-0 Greater Midwest Football Conference victory over Albion at East Middle School.
Northern Michigan’s defense pitched its second consecutive shutout. The Wolves, led by defensive coordinator Mike Hansen, whooped the West Michigan Vipers 88-0 last week.
“It is hard every week to get a shutout,” Wolves first-year head coach Jesse Smith said. “Our defense has led us this year. Mike Hansen has done a great job leading us to shutouts. Two in the playoffs, I don’t care what level football, that’s incredible. That’s incredible.”
The Wolves play the winner of Saturday night’s Lansing-Glass City matchup in the league championship game next Saturday in Charlotte.
“It feels great. I can’t take credit for it, though,” Smith said. “It starts with our defense and it starts with the guys on the team. We started back with February workouts with a mission to get to the championship, and we are one game away. We know it’s going to be a tough game next week.”
Noble hit Zimmerman for TD passes of 2 and 15 yards. He also found Darren Munson (Charlevoix) for scores of 20 and 42 yards and Shelby Stinson for an 8-yard score.
Interestingly, Noble and Zimmerman didn’t play together in high school. Zimmerman was in eighth grade during Noble’s senior year in 2014.
“We had like the same football coach, so we were bred to be same kind of the athletes,” Zimmerman said. “We became really good friends here recently. We started hanging out outside of football and that’s how we got really close and I feel like that’s a big part of our connection.”
Noble said he and Zimmerman have hooked up for about seven touchdowns this season, and nine to Munson. Noble threw for five Saturday, but knew one number for sure.
“Four, five, I have no idea,” Noble said of his TD passes. “I’m just happy about that zero on the scoreboard.”
The Wolves defense keeping Albion from gaining any momentum and an offensive line keeping Noble clean also helped greatly.
A Dennis Moore interception led to Noble’s fourth touchdown pass of the night, and his second to Munson, this one from 20 yards out for a 32-0 lead.
Noble chucked a 42-yard TD pass to Munson, who outjumped two defenders in the end zone. Jacob Pawloski ran in the two-point conversion for a 26-0 lead with 2:05 left before half.
Noble hit Stinson (Jenison) for an 8-yard TD in the front corner of the end zone and connected with Zimmerman on a 2-yard TD, audibling out of a run play to a slant to Zimmerman once he saw the defense.
“He’s a good friend of mine,” Noble said. “But I found him open today and he helped me out a lot on a couple contested touchdowns, made me look good. It’s what a lot of my receivers do so.”
Danny Bazuin (McBain) scored the only rushing touchdown from a yard out with 10:33 left in the first quarter.
Dylan Hunt (Frankfort) picked off two passes and Moore one.
Noble added another late TD to Zimmerman for their second of the day, and Pawloski ran in a TD for the game’s final score.
“We’ve got a lot of guys from Kalkaska actually that started with us,” Noble said. “A couple didn’t end his end the season with us, but there’s a lot of guys from the region that play with us and that does help gel the team together.”