TRAVERSE CITY — The same day Traverse City Central revealed another positive COVID-19 test, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced winter sports would start on time.
Wearing masks is a requirement outlined in Friday’s release, which allows all winter sports to begin when they normally would, including basketball and wrestling.
The MHSAA’s Representative Council adopted a set of guidelines for schools must follow to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Area coaches largely were happy with the news of winter sports beginning on time, although questions about requiring masks and allowing contact sports arose.
“It makes me nervous,” said Frankfort girls basketball coach Tim Reznich, a science teacher at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools. “I don’t know how we can do it safely.”
Reznich also said he expects players’ masks to saturate frequently and sees having to change them out multiple times per quarter.
“We coach our kids to initiate contact with their opponent to get the advantage,” Reznich said. “This is opposite of the safety guidelines. ... I want to have a season, but I don’t necessarily think we can do it safely or smartly.”
Traverse City St. Francis was one of many area teams whose basketball season cut short when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The Gladiators were set to play Glen Lake for the district championship the day after the MHSAA shut down winter sports last March. The season never resumed, and spring sports were entirely lost as well.
“At the end of the day, I’m concerned about kids wearing masks when playing, but I’m not a doctor,” TC St. Francis boys basketball coach Sean Finnegan said. “The happy part is we’re playing basketball as of now. Let’s lace ‘em up.”
The guidelines put forth Friday limit events in competitive cheer, gymnastics, wrestling and swimming and diving to only four teams. Fans must leave the facility when their team’s event is completed.
Bowling and skiing competitions are restricted to at most 72 competitors per event.
“The Council believes it is safer to begin Winter practices on time, and keep athletes in school programs where safety precautions are always in effect,” MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said in a press release. “With the vastly different circumstances faced by schools in different regions all over the state, an on-time start still allows schools to decide when they feel most comfortable beginning activity — and allows all of them to slowly ramp up their frequency of activity and numbers of spectators attending competitions.
“But let’s be clear: Our statewide COVID-19 numbers have to get better. In order for our schools to continue playing sports this winter, and in order for fans to be there to cheer them on, we must continue working to slow down this virus.”
Scrimmages won’t be allowed.
The council approved allowing of two spectators per participant at all contests to begin the regular season, a guideline that could be reconsidered later in the season.
But the issue drawing the most scrutiny is the mask requirement in basketball, wrestling, hockey and competitive cheer, something done to comply with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.
“I’m just struggling to understand how it all connects,” Kingsley wrestling coach Corey Crew said. “You see on TV where they’re playing NFL football and the players aren’t wearing masks, but the coaches are. We wear the hospital ones every day, and it’s not possible for them to stay on in wrestling.”
Crew said he’s looking to see if equipment suppliers have anything to address the issue.
TC West wrestling coach Rusty Nyland said the Titans would look at possibly attaching the mask under the headgear wrestlers are already required to wear.
“It’s going to be difficult,” Nyland said. “I don’t know how we’ll keep them on. It’s just great to have the opportunity.”
“There’s definitely going to be some learning the first couple weeks about what works best,” TC Central wrestling coach Don Funk said.
Masks are not required for bowling, gymnastics, skiing and swimming, but face coverings are required for those athletes when not involved in active participation.
“I’m a little bit relieved, but also cautiously optimistic, knowing with a fluid situation we have to be prepared to adapt,” TC Central hockey coach Chris Givens said. “The news today was really good, because I thought winter sports would be pushed back and maybe not start until January.”
Central starts the hockey season Nov. 27, hosting Northville.
Givens said players wearing the plastic bubble face shield will have to add a splash guard at the bottom to comply with MDHHS requirements. Those choosing a cage face shield must also wear a mask underneath, although cloth masks that clip inside the cage are already available from equipment companies.
