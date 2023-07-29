CADILLAC — Nick Winkler went from runner-up to first place in a year.
He’s hoping Cadillac does much the same.
A finalist when the Vikings hired Shaun Jackson for the 2022 season, Winkler now replaces Jackson.
“We really liked him,” Cadillac athletic director Fred Bryant said. “We just felt the previous coach had more head coaching experience.”
When Jackson departed after only one season, Winkler was right there. Fresh off a 7-4 season in Wisconsin at the helm of a program without much success in years prior to his arrival.
Cadillac went 5-5 last season, its fourth in a row with a .500 or better mark. The Vikings went to the Division 4 state finals in 2020 and won a district title in 2021 under Cody Mallory, who since left for Spring Lake.
Winkler has plenty of connection to the Cadillac area.
Winkler’s grandparents own a dairy farm outside of Cadillac, and his grandfather, Joe Peterson, was a bus driver for the school for 40 years. His cousin played in a Vikings uniform under Jim Webb. His mother attended Cadillac High School.
“He did a great job of setting the standard and Cody did a really good job of continuing that,” Winkler said of Webb, who now coaches at Big North Conference rival Petoskey. “It’s great to be at a place like Cadillac where they have such a rich history.”
The 35-year-old from Iron Mountain played at Kingsford for Chris Hofer, moving on to play offensive line at at Saginaw Valley State University.
Bryant said Winkler’s GLIAC connections are a nice bonus, because former Vikings frequently end up playing in that league, much like Derek Rood and Christ Reinhold from last year’s squad.
Bryant likes what Winkler does with the team outside of football as well. He’s already had several guest speakers in to talk to the team, and promotes frequent community service.
“He’s a good communicator,” Bryant said. “He’s a young coach, which brings energy. He understands the expectations here. He’s been coming here since he was a kid, so he’s excited.”
The majority of Cadillac’s assistant coaches under Jackson are back, giving some added continuity.
Winkler graduated from SVSU in 2011 and spent one year as a grad assistant there.
From there, he coached Dimond High School in Anchorage Alaska for three years, Gallup, New Mexico for two and the last three at Clintonville, Wiconsin.
Gallup went from 25 players to over 60 in his tenure, and he was able to learn from Bob Davie’s staff at the University of New Mexico.
Winkler took over a Clintonville team that produced a combined nine wins in the previous eight seasons and turned the program around, making the playoffs last year with a 7-4 mark. He posted a 12-15 overall record with the Truckers, with quarterback Kade Rosenau throwing for 2,383 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Winkler said he sees similar traits in Charle Howell, a 6-foot-5 senior who looks to start at quarterback. Eli Main and Nate Roberts are also in the quarterback competition.
“They have eerily similar traits,” Winkler said of Rosenau and Howell. “We’ve got some great leaders. We’ve got guys willing to take charge and do the right things.”
Howell actually met Rosenau in Wisconsin last weekend, getting to throw the ball between them and pick his brain about Winkler’s spread offense.
“He calls me his doppleganger,” Howell said. “I think coach Winkler is going to stick. It’s been good. We’re adjusting to the new stuff and it’s starting to click.”
Summer conditioning and lifting sessions were well-attended, despite Winkler having to convert an elementary school gym into a makeshift weight room while the high school was without power much of the summer because of ongoing renovations.
He was 10-16 with Dimond, a school whose 2015-16 record of 6-4 was the first winning season since 2006.
Winkler went 4-16 at Gallup, going 2-8 each season at a school with a 1-24 record since his departure.
“Football is a vehicle for life,” said Winkler, a high school special education teacher. “You can live a whole life in one game — the highs and lows. If you’re not teaching them something other than football, you’re not doing it right.”
Winkler also coached wrestling and was a track assistant at Clintonville. The Truckers went from three to 15 on the wrestling team, including Keela Deering, who placed second in the state’s female division.
