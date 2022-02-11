Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Much colder. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.