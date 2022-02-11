McBAIN — Trevin Winkle didn’t know it was coming, but it should have already passed.
Even playing two shortened seasons, the McBain Northern Michigan Christian senior reached the career milestone Thursday night, knocking down a pair of free throws with 1:08 remaining in a 66-38 win over Lake City to reach the “grand” mark.
The Comets pulled Winkle from the game with 1:27 left, sitting at 36 points and 998 for his career. He re-entered at 1:08 when head coach Kyle Benthem was informed how close Winkle was to 1,000. Lake City committed a foul on the inbound play to put Winkle at the line for the double bonus.
“I knew I was over 900, but I wasn’t really sure like the exact number that I had to get,” Winkle said. “So he said, ‘You have 998. If you make these free throws, you’re 1,000’ — so it worked out good. We had a pretty good crowd, and they had this ball all ready.”
The school was going to have a banner made for the occasion, but Winkle’s season-high was 33 Tuesday against Evart.
“I was like, ‘Dude, you’re at 998,’” Benthem said. “I said, ‘Your choice to either make it tonight or against Pine River (at home) on Wednesday.’ I said, ‘That’s your choice.’ And then he kind of got to look in his eyes and he hit them both because he wanted to do it tonight. We weren’t planning on it because 38 is quite a few points.”
NMC did have a 1,000-point game ball on hand for Winkle, who spun it on his finger and then dunked it at the crowd’s insistence.
The 6-foot-4 Winkle came into the game averaging 21.7 points a game.
“I didn’t think I was going do it tonight, either,” Winkle said, “but it worked out.”
That may be a bit of an understatement.
Not only did he reach that milestone, but the game in which Winkle matched Lake City’s total output also clinched the first outright Highland Conference title since the Division 4 No. 2-ranked Comets (15-0, 13-0 Highland) joined the league in the mid-2000s. The championship is the program’s first league title of any kind since 1968.
“We keep having good crowds come out, people that you don’t always see all the time,” Winkle said. “It just means that we’re doing something right. Coach teaches us to play the right way, and we play team basketball. That’s what I love about our group.”
Lake City (9-6, 8-5 Highland) came in winners of five of the last six, with the only blemish a three-point loss to Beal City — the team the Trojans were tied with for second place behind NMC. Beal and the Trojans were the only teams that could catch NMC atop the standings, but the Comets now hold a four-game lead over the Aggies with three games left.
NMC beat the Trojans by six in a Jan. 11 meeting. The Comets won the lone meeting last year, 46-42, but the Trojans took the four meetings prior to that.
That wasn’t the case Thursday, as Winkle scored 25 in the second half and the Comets pulled away early to keep the momentum throughout the game.
McBain NMC led 21-5 after one quarter and 30-13 by halftime, at which point Winkle had 13 points and Blake DeZeeuw 10. Winkle scored 13 in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth, including a perfect 4-for-4 from the line.
Winkle raised three fingers to the home crowd after sinking a 3-pointer to give the Comets a 41-20 lead while he had 24 points. Following a mid-ranger jumper with 2:28 remaining, he shook his head at the crowd and pointed at himself with both hands like he was crazy. At that point, he had 32 points to Lake City’s 29.
“We couldn’t stop him. He couldn’t miss,” Trojans’ head coach Brad Besko said. “He was unconscious tonight.”
DeZeeuw ended up with 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Winkle added seven rebounds to his monstrous night and Seth VanHaitsma scored seven.
“Our kids came out and they did what I wanted them to,” Benthem said. “I asked them to play good team defense. I thought our half-court defense was really good. ... We still have to work on rebounding. ... And to be a great team, we have to rebound really, really well.”
Gavin Bisballe led Lake City with 11 points and seven rebounds. Darin Kunkel scored nine, and Oakley Barger six, including a second-quarter dunk.
NMC’s last 1,000-point scorer also started his name with Trev — Trevor Gernaat in 2012. Gernaat went on to play at Mid-Michigan College and Alma College.