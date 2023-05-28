TRAVERSE CITY — Zach Ripley recalled a time when his days of running competitively in high school and college were behind him. When he had to question what his purpose was with running. If this passion was something he still wanted to pursue.
“I had to figure out why I do this,” he said. “I certainly like to stay in shape and enjoy the fitness component. I certainly like the health benefits of running. I enjoy competition. But why do I truly do this?”
Progress was the answer to those questions, and the 34-year-old from Rockford certainly took some giant steps forward as Ripley won his second consecutive Bayshore Marathon championship Saturday and qualified for the 2024 United States Olympic Time Trials in the process.
“I feel blessed beyond measure,” Ripley said after completing the 26.2-mile course that began and ended at Traverse City Central High School. “There’s something about that sensation when every day I can take that step again, take that next step. I can go out and go for a run and be healthy and strong.”
Ripley hearkened back to a quote from Eric Liddle, a Scottish sprinter and Christian missionary born in 1902.
“He said, ‘When I run, I can feel God’s pleasure,’” Ripley said. “The best way I could describe is that if I had wings, I would fly. But I don’t have wings, so I run.”
And Ripley ran his best time ever in a marathon, clocking in at 2 hours, 16 minutes and 35 seconds. Those hoping to qualify for the time trials in February needed to run a 2:18:00 or faster. Noah Steffen, a 24-year-old from Grand Rapids, was the only other male runner to do so, placing second with a time of 2:16:59.9.
“I would say it was more of a hope than a goal,” Ripley said of qualifying for the time trials. “Knowing they sanctioned it this year and knowing I’ve been close to it before, I felt my training was going really well. I knew on a good day under the right circumstances, it was a possibility. It was certainly in the back of my mind.”
Cautious and conservative was Ripley’s tactic when tackling the first 13.1 miles. When he reached the halfway point, Ripley said he was feeling great and knew that he had enough left in him to start picking up his pace.
But Ripley had no idea what his time was. He’d made the conscious choice to not check his time until the 24th mile. His focus, simply, was on running.
“I knew I was moving along really well, and I felt like my energy levels were really high,” he said. “Nothing in my legs was screaming at me; so around mile 18, I started to get really confident that I would have some extra gears and some extra moves.
Ripley then broke the last 8.2 miles down into two-mile segments. Each time he’d get by two miles, he would try to hit another gear and keep that pace if he could.
“Each two-mile mark, I turned it up a little bit and still felt like there was more there,” he said. “I was feeling really good.”
When Ripley finally switched his watch over to the timer at Mile 24, he was ahead of his desired pace and then managed to catch and pass Steffen to claim back-to-back Bayshore titles.
“This was the first time that everything I could have wanted or hoped for on the day came together,” Ripley said. “I was way faster than what I thought I’d be running. Winning the race and qualifying? It was all great.”
Saturday was also the first time Ripley said he’d been able to finish a marathon feeling strong.
“I usually have to empty the tank in the last little bit,” he said. “But when I came out onto the track and I rounded the corner and saw that clock, I was like, ‘This is the best possible day.’ It could not have been better. A lot of emotion and a lot of excitement. All of those good things.”
As Ripley gingerly paced on the grass next to TC Central High School, he said Saturday was “just one of those moments when you thank God that he gave it to you that day.”
“Because He doesn’t have to,” he said. “I’ve had more bad days than good days in these things, and plenty of people out there didn’t have the day they wanted. But for the grace of God, today was a lot of celebration.”
Ripley is not exactly sure what is next for him. With the Olympic Trials coming up in February, he doesn’t want to run a full marathon ahead of that.
“For now,” he said, “just try to recover.”
The first marathoner to complete the race and not qualify for the time trials was third-place runner Ethan Lievense. But hitting that 2:18 mark was not the goal. No, Lievense just wanted to cross the finish line of a marathon for the first time in his life.
When he did, the 31-year-old from Grand Rapids was overcome with so much emotion that it nearly brought him to his knees as he shed tears born out of joy, accomplishment and overcoming years of setbacks and adversities.
“I’ve been injured for the last four, five years,” Lievense said, already choking up as the gravity of the moment hit him in waves. “I’ve had this in me all along, but I just haven’t been able to stay healthy.”
Lievense suffered from hamstring tendinopathy and then a torn hip labrum. While living in New York, he joined a track club and was training with some quick runners. Lievense said his “foolish pride” unfortunately got the better of him as he tried to keep up with the New York crew and suffered an injury to his leg that took nearly five years to overcome.
Now, the Saugatuck native is healthy and living in Grand Rapids where he trains by himself and runs at least 100 miles every week. That training paid off as Lievense well surpassed his goal of 2 hours and 25 minutes, running a 2:20:07.9.
“I can’t believe it. I just can’t believe it,” he said of his finish time Saturday. “I was just like, ‘When am I going to start feeling bad?’ It happened at mile 25, and that was way later than I would have guessed. That was just absolutely great. Just great. I’m speechless. I’m over the moon.”
Lievense’s supporters, including his fiancee who was having her bachelorette party in Traverse City on Saturday, all wore shirts with the 31-year-old’s face on it.
His mother and stepfather along with several friends were also there to cheer Lievense on.
“That was a nice little boost coming down the stretch,” he said.
Lievense plans to try and hit the Olympic Trials-qualifying time in the fall at either the Chicago or the California International marathons.
“I might have to change up the goals a little bit,” Lievense said with a laugh. “I’m already quite intrinsically motivated having to run by yourself. Doing 100-mile weeks, you have to be a little crazy and a little dedicated. But to be able to fall back on this, anything is possible now. Shoot, how quick can I do it?”
