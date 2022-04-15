TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central players warmed up to the new digs, even if the weather kept things frigid for the diamond debut of the Trojan Athletic Complex.
Central breezed to 16-1 and 14-1 softball victories by mercy rule Thursday as winds consistently gusted at 25 miles per hour or more compounded temperatures in the 40s.
“C’mon, girls, three up and three down,” a cold Trojans softball fan yelled. “Mommy wants to go home.”
Some Sault Ste. Marie softball players reportedly wanted to head back to the Upper Peninsula after the first game, a 16-1 Central victory in just two-and-a-half innings. The Trojans won the second contest in four frames, 14-1. Blue Devil players went to the team bus to get warm in between games.
Central’s baseball team took a lot longer, with the final out coming around 9:20 p.m. under the field’s lighting system that neither team had last season at their previous homes. The Trojans won their doubleheader 12-5 and 11-1, and a Mario Brothers coin sound played over the speakers every time the Trojans baseball team scored a run, ringing out 23 times total.
Steel poles supporting the backstop sagged outward as winds caught on its banners. The complex’s light poles swayed slowly in the wind like an adult contemporary concert crowd as Michael Booher’s walk-up song “California Dreamin’” played on the sound system.
“It was great,” Trojans baseball coach Pat McDonald said. “It definitely was a good time playing under the lights. The sound system definitely got the kids pumped up and got their blood flowing in the cold weather.”
Sault Ste. Marie, which still has snow on the ground, played baseball and softball outside for the first time this season. Central’s softball team practiced outdoors three times, and the hardballers 10 times.
“Earlier this week, we were in short sleeves and hot,” Central junior infielder Cate Heethuis said. “So this is very different from Monday.”
The complex features heated locker rooms for the home teams, but not the visitors. The press box and bathrooms at the shared concession area are also heated.
“That’s the best thing about TAC,” said Central head coach Nate Alger, who’s in his eighth year. “I love the press box and lights.”
Alger turned on the lights at 6:30 p.m. to give his team the experience of playing under them.
“I like how the soccer fields and softball fields are all right here,” said TC Central senior left fielder Carson Bourdo. “It makes the place feel a lot more busy and packed. When the weather gets nice and more people are here, that’s going to be really fun and rowdy.”
The boys soccer team played its fall season at TAC, and the girls soccer team hosted a game already this spring.
TC Central baseball players thought the field was a little bigger than the program’s old playing grounds wedged in between the high school and track.
“We always thought it was bigger, but then when they put the feet markers up, it’s actually smaller,” Trojans junior shortstop Josef Meyer said. “Not by much, but a bit.”
The playing surface is 300 feet down the lines and 355 to the power alleys.
Louisville commit Josh Klug went 4-for-4 with two doubles in the 12-5 opener, scoring three times. Owen Dawson added three hits, and Meyer and Micah Reed two each. Will Dawson and J.J. Dutmers drove in two runs apiece. Matt Reed earned the win with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings. Andrew Fender closed out the game with 1.1 frames of work, striking out one.
The Trojans started their second game around the time the softball team’s doubleheader was nearing completion.
Central’s Will Galsterer tossed 2.1 innings and struck out five for the win, while Schweitzer fanned two in 2.2 frames.
Meyer drove in four runs with a 2-for-4 game and Will Dawson plated two runs. Reed Seabase scored three runs from the leadoff spot and Meyer, Klug and Bourdo each crossed home twice.
The only home run belted on the day was a wind-aided softball shot by Soo senior Audrey Smith in the nightcap’s second inning, but the complex certainly was a hit with players and coaches.
Central’s Audrey Williams and Hannah Fellows each put up two hits and two RBIs in the 16-1 opener. McKenzie Reed, Ava King and Audrey Benedict scored two runs and Heethuis three from the leadoff spot. Rory Miller picked up the win with four strikeouts over three innings.
One thing the cold brought about struck Heethuis (quite literally, as she was the first batter to be hit by a pitch on the field).
“The ball flying out of the pitcher’s hand for the Soo,” Heethuis said. “She couldn’t hold on to it. Her hands were so cold, she just kept dropping it behind her. It was a bit odd being at the plate and seeing that a couple times in a row.”
Williams drove in three runs and struck out seven over five innings in the second contest, with Benedict, Daisie Brewer, King and Heethuis each driving in two runs.
“It’s definitely something that we’ve been waiting for,” Heethuis said. “It’s been amazing just to practice on. So the fact that we get to play on it is kind of surreal.”
