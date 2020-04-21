KALKASKA — It's not considered a comeback, Jeremy Wilkinson says.
"I never really left the coaching world," Wilkinson said Tuesday, a day after he accepted the head football coaching job for a second time at his alma mater.
The Kalkaska school board accepted the recommendation of a nine-person hiring committee led by new athletic director Martin Neuhoff.
Wilkinson coached the Blazers for nine years from 2009-17 before stepping down two seasons ago. He led Kalkaska to a 40-44 record.
The Blazers didn't win a single game in his two years away from the reigns under head coaches Josh Bigby and Justin Thelen. Bigby abruptly stepped down before completing his first season, and Thelen left this offseason for a job at Saginaw Heritage, following former Kalkaska athletic director Justin Thorington.
Neuhoff, hired to replace Thorington in late February, said in order to judge each applicant fairly, he didn't want to know Wilkinson's history at Kalkaska during the hiring process.
In the end, though, Wilkinson came out on top. Neuhoff said restoring pride to the program — and Blazer athletics in general — is his top goal.
"We think he has the right tools in his shed to make it work," said Neuhoff, who retired to Boyne City in 2015 after 20 years at Indiana Tech, including the final four as athletic director. "He's got everyone behind him. He's got the support. We're going to build that into a tremendous program with pride."
Wilkinson helped with the varsity program under Thelen, served as a varsity softball assistant coach and coached youth football the last two years.
He said he had hoped to return to coach Kalkaska in two years, when his son Hunter would be a freshman. His plans moved up when Thelen left for Heritage.
"It took me a few weeks to finally put in for the position," Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson guided the Blazers to three of the school's four postseason berths, posted winning seasons in four out of nine campaigns and won at least four games in seven of nine.
"The big thought is to get some stability and not have a fourth new philosophy," Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson, who ran the Wing-T when he started at Kalkaska and eventually pivoted to a pass-first spread offense, said he'll adapt his attack based on personnel.
"We're going to be what best suits the kids," he said.
Wilkinson, a Kalkaska graduate, set Northern Michigan records in career receiving yards (3,367) and receiving touchdowns (35) and single-season receiving touchdowns (12) and went on to play in the Arena Football League.
