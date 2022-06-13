ACME — Patrick Wilkes-Krier started out on fire and ended with a three-shot lead after the opening round of the Michigan Open.
Wilkes-Krier, a 38-year-old professional at the Kendall Academy of Golf in Ann Arbor, birdied the first four holes, five of the first six and six on the front nine, finishing the day with an 8-under 64 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in Acme.
He carded a double eagle on the 505-yard No. 10. A tournament official said it’s the first known double eagle in the Michigan Open’s 105-year history.
Last year’s runner-up in a playoff, Wilkes-Krier hit a 3-wood off the tee, and then a 4-iron from 227 yards that caught the green and trickled into the hole.
“I didn’t see it, but everyone up there was clapping when the ball hit the green, and then it was pretty obvious what happened from the second reaction,” he said.
Wilkes-Krier, who has never had a hole-in-one, said it was his second double-eagle but first in tournament play.
He was 9-under for the round after birdies at Nos. 13 and 14 and appeared to be making a bid for the course record of 10-under 62 set in the Michigan Open in 1993 by the late Brent Veenstra, but a bogey on the par 5 No. 15 hole derailed that.
“I just made a bad decision off the tee there and hit it in the hazard,” Wilkes-Krier said. “Then I kind of worked my way up the rough the rest of the way.”
Kyle Dobbs of Oak Pointe Country Club in Pinckney and Donnie Trosper of Westland are tied for second at 5-under.
Six-time Michigan Open winner and Traverse City Country Club pro Scott Hebert is tied with Prestwick Village Golf Club pro Jake Kneen at 4-under, with Traverse City native Randall Hutchison tied with Hillsdale College head coach Matt Thompson and Prestwick Village’s Beau Breault at 3-under.
Other local players in the field include Charlevoix’s Jake Beaudoin and Traverse City native Winton Munch tied for 16th at 1-under; Traverse City native Patrick Colburn (3-over, 58th); Suttons Bay native Thomas Hursey (4-over, 73rd); Kalkaska resident Nick Hodge (5-over, 92nd); Traverse City Central senior Shea Harmeson (6-over, 103rd); Traverse City amateur Dave Sperry (8-over, 119th); Traverse City’s Joe VanAntwerp (8-over, 119th); Traverse City’s Justin Mack (14-over, 147th) and Petoskey’s Rob Diroff (16-over, 151st).
A cut from the 156 golfers in the field to the low 70 scores and ties will be made after Tuesday’s second round.
