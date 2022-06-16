TRAVERSE CITY — Round three of the{span} 105th Michigan Open{/span} continued Wednesday and not much has changed since this event began. For a sizzling 91 degrees in Traverse City, it didn’t phase Ann Arbor native Patrick Wilkes-Krier.
Wilkes-Krier currently holds a five-shot lead heading into the final round on Thursday. He had himself a day, shooting 2-under 70 making him the leader going into the final 18 holes.
“I don’t play a lot of tournaments anymore,” said Wilkes-Krier, who spends his time away from the course teaching professionals at Kendall Academy in Ypsilanti.
Wilkes-Krier currently is shooting 203 strokes, but his lead isn’t too far away for White Lake native Jake Kneen. Kneen, shooting a 208, is not a stranger to the tournament. He took the grand prize in 2018, so the pressure to get another win is in the hands of Wilkes-Krier heading into Friday.
As the final round begins, Kneen looks to repeat 2018 again in hopes to be a two-time Michigan Open champion, but part of that effort came with him nailing a 60-foot eagle putt on the par 5 No. 6 hole. As the Friday forecast for Traverse City looks to be the same as it was Thursday, a lot of the players will look to adjust things if needed.
“It will be a tough set-up and if we get wind, and it’s hot, who knows what can happen,” Kneen said. “I know the forecast is calling for some higher winds and Mother Nature sure brought the heat today, but I played well, scrambled well when I was out of position. And you know, here we are with a chance.”
If Wilkes-Krier can keep this lead going, he will be in for a payday worth $85,000. Kneen had himself a day by shooting a 69 to check in at 8-under. Wilkes-Krier, Kneen and Joseph Juszczyk, who currently sits in third, all get a chance to face one another in the final rounds.
As electrifying as golf can be, nothing gets better than seeing a close race to the finish like this.
“I want to win,” Wilkes-Krier said “I’ve got a game plan I can adjust based on weather conditions, so it’s going to be mostly about trying to execute good swings and make good putts.”
Wilkes-Krier has been in this position before, but he wasn’t the leader nor the winner. In 2021, he had the opportunity to win, but Bradley Smithson forced a sudden-death playoff match crowning him the champion. Wilkes-Krier has played these last three rounds like he remembers that day vividly.
While the last few holes for Wilkes-Krier didn’t look good, he knows that he needs to perform better in hopes to win.
“I actually did a lot of good today and just didn’t putt well on the back,” Wilkes-Krier said. “I played a couple of nice holes, but just didn’t get it going.”
He added that the game plan for Friday is the same, but he will be keeping an eye on the leaderboards as he progresses.
The first group of golfers — Gareth Lappin, Eric Wohlfield, and Parker Jamieson — are set to tee off at 8 a.m.
