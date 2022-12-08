TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central was putting so many shots on goal, the number increased in between periods.
The Trojans generated 13 first-period shots in a 1-0 victory Wednesday over rival Traverse City West at Howe Arena. When the second period started, the scoreboard said 16.
Titans goalie Mason West continued his tremendous season with 40 saves in the loss. One of them left Central defenseman Owen Dawson exasperated after an apparent late third-period goal turned out to be yet another puck in the senior netminder’s glove with 41.6 seconds left.
Dawson and West chatted one-on-one on the ice right after the game, just a few moments after the highlight-reel save.
“I was just complimenting his save,” Dawson said. “I don’t know how he did it, though. He did the splits, threw up his glove. It was impressive.”
Howe Arena’s horn even briefly started going off.
“I thought it was in, too,” Dawson said. “I almost celebrated. And then I saw it in his glove and was like, well, darn.”
The Trojans were chucking pucks at the Titans’ senior goalie with regularity throughout the game. Central ended the game with a 41-4 advantage in shots on goal.
The chuck-a-puck spectator contest between the second and third periods was won by puck No. 33 — West’s jersey number.
“Mason is unbelievable,” said TC West first-year head coach Zach Bargy. “I would make a pretty good argument that he’s the best goalie in the state. I haven’t seen one better. He’s incredible, and he’s an even better kid off the ice.”
In the four Titan games where stats were kept, West made 40 saves twice and 35 two times for a total of 150, averaging 37.5 stops per contest.
“I’ll be really happy when he graduates,” TC Central head coach Chris Givens said. “He’s just really, really good, plain and simple. He comes out and challenges you, he has quick hands, quick feet — and that save he made on Owen was amazing.”
Central scored the game’s only goal with 7:31 left in the second period. Dawson took a shot that West saved with his blocker, and Koen Burkholder pounced on the rebound in the high slot for a wrister that proved to be the difference.
“The puck popped out in front for me,” Burkholder said. “I just saw a little hole there, so I shot in there and ripped it.”
The Trojans (3-2-2, 3-0 Big North Conference) led in shots 25-1 at that time.
Burkholder leads the Trojans with five goals in seven games and is tied with Cam Peters for the points leads with eight. But he said getting one past a hot goalie like West can be tricky.
“We have to be a little bit more creative sometimes,” Burkholder said. “If somebody’s saving everything, you have to find other ways to score.”
TC Central’s Brady Faille stopped all four shots he faced for the victory.
“We took away lanes in the D zone and made it a little tough on them to get grade As,” said Bargy, who played for the Bay Reps from 2010-14. “We have to learn from it, keep moving forward and get one percent better every day.”
It’s the eighth win in the last nine meetings for Central against TC West (0-5-1, 0-3 BNC), dating back to the 2018-19 season, with one scoreless tie last season in which West made 44 saves.
The Trojans came into Wednesday’s contest 15-4-1 in its last 20 meetings with West, and the Titans haven’t won since their second meeting of the 2017-18 campaign.
“I thought we were playing really well,” Burkholder said. “We were just everywhere. It was hard for them to play against us because we were just going so fast. They weren’t used to our pace.”
While TC Central gets a 10-day break before its next game, West travels Friday to Petoskey.
“We have a quick turnaround,” Bargy said. “We have to have our best practice of the year (Thursday) and then get ready — because we can’t let this one bother us.”
