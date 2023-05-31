TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters are going to have a tough time keeping up this level of excitement.
The season opener ended with some fireworks. Game two ended with a wild walkoff winner to move the 2019 and 2021 Northwoods League champions to 2-0 on the young season. But it required extra innings after seeing a big lead over the visiting Rockford Rivtes evaporate.
Carson Fischer put together the second straight solid start for Traverse City to open the 2023 season, but the Pit Spitters’ bullpen could not protect a five-run lead to get the 6-foot-5 righty the win. Fischer, a Davenport University product, went five innings and allowed just one run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts.
The Spitters scored once in each of their first three innings and then dropped a three-spot on the Rivets in the fifth to balloon their lead to 6-1. But Tyler McKinstry and Jack Snow ran into some problems in relief. McKinstry gave up two runs on four hits in an inning of work, and Snow had some issues with control as he walked three and allowed two hits leading to three Rockford runs in just two-thirds of an inning.
After the Rivets knotted things at 6-6, both bullpens locked things down and forced the game into the 10th inning. Hayden Jatczak fired a 1-2-3 top of the 10th, and then Camden Traficante scored on an error by Rockford third baseman Jack Scheri to give the Spitters the 7-6 victory.
Glenn Miller pushed the first run of the game across home plate in the bottom of the first, grounding into a doubleplay that brought in Blake Bean who led off being hit by a pitch and later advancing to third on two wild pitches.
Fischer repaid the wild-pitch favor in the top of the second, allowing Bradley Wilson to score on an 0-1 count with two outs to make it 1-1. But the Pit Spitters quickly regained the lead in their half of the frame when Traficante led off with a walk, advanced to second on a Brendan Guciardo single, stole third and then scored on a wild-pitch dropped-third strike.
Colin Summerhill led off the bottom of the third with a double to center and scored on an RBI groundout from Miller two pitches later after advancing to third on a first-pitch wild pitch.
The Spitters loaded the bases with no one out in the bottom of the fifth as Bean led off with a single, Summerhill was hit by a pitch and Miller singled to right. Kyle Hayes singled up the middle on an 0-2 count to score Bean, and Traficante tallied an RBI with a fielder’s-choice groundout from third to second. Miller then scored on a Zachary Johnson single to first to make it 6-1.
Fortunately, the Spitters had a large enough cushion and came through in the clutch to leave victorious despite blowing a big lead.
Traverse City goes on the road for their next six games. The Pit Spitters head to Kokomo to take on the Jackrabbits for two before visiting the Kenosha Kingfish for two and then back to Kokomo for another two games. Their next home game is June 8 against the Kalamazoo Growlers.
First pitch Wednesday is set for 7:05 p.m.
