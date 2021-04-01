HOUGHTON LAKE — McBain worried two postseasons in a row could go to the wayside.
So much for that.
The Ramblers lit it up in the first half of Thursday's Division 3 regional championship game at Houghton Lake, jumping out to a 36-17 halftime lead and holding on to beat Beaverton 56-50.
Only two weeks ago, McBain came out of a week-long shutdown because of COVID-19, just in time for the playoffs.
Four victories later, and the No. 1-ranked Ramblers (16-0) get a date with Foster Wonders and Iron Mountain (17-0) in Tuesday's 7 p.m. quarterfinal at Lake City.
“It's been a roller coaster,” McBain senior forward Mason Heuker said. “Being shut down the last week of the regular season, but coming back and just everything we've worked for a lot of years, it felt good to finally see it come to fruition a little bit and get a run going here.”
Thursday's six-point win ended up as the closest the Ramblers experienced this postseason. McBain won its first three playoff games by 20, 15 and 15 points, even after that layoff right before districts halted all basketball activity. Senior guard Kaiden McGillis even said the Ramblers were a little slow in a 20-point win over a 9-6 Roscommon team to open district play.
Ramblers head coach Bruce Koopman said he's been pleasantly surprised at how well this year's team has handled itself, considering they didn't have much of a postseason experience last year, only getting in one contest before COVID-19 shut down winter sports postseasons in mid-March.
"All those things just show perseverance and character," Koopman said. "I wonder had we been through some of those wars before, if we would handle some of this pressure that sometimes gets us rattled for about three plays in a row."
McGillis said the cancellation of last year's district final against Manton served as motivation, but the shutdown brought back bad memories.
"I was scared, honestly," McGillis said. "I was really hoping that we were going to be able to play our district and not be disqualified for sure. It was scary for a minute there.
"Getting canceled last year really sucked. We were hungry, man. We were playing so well last year and it really it was heartbreaking to get the season canceled on us. So we came into this year just wanting to play. At first we thought we weren't going to play and then we played, and we're here now. It's been a ride, that's for sure."
It looked to be an easy ride early on Thursday.
The Rambler guards were shooting lights out, with McGillis hitting for 15 by halftime and fellow senior guard Connor Murphy scoring 14.
McBain's 19-point halftime lead swelled to as much as 21 in the third quarter before Beaverton turned on the jets and made it a game. The Beavers closed out the third on a 10-0 run and drew within as close as four on Carson Oldani's layup with 52 seconds left.
"That second half comeback, they started hitting their shots and we didn't rebound as well as we should have," said Heuker, whose 3-pointer with five minutes left put the Ramblers lead back to nine after Beaverton just cut it to six. "But we'll get better at it."
Grayson VerBerkmoes and Daniel Rodenbaugh swished four free throws in the final 31 seconds to close out the win. VerBerkmoes pumped his fist after hitting the first of his one-and-one to give McBain a 53-48 lead and the time before draining the next as well.
"First half felt great," McGillis said. "All of our shots were hitting and the offense was flowing really well. We were working well as a team. The first half was great. I don't know about the second half; that was a little sketchy for a little bit there."
Thursday's victory gives the Ramblers their first regional championship since 2015-16 when McBain advanced all the way to the Final Four at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University.
Murphy ended leading the Ramblers in scoring with 19 points, while McGillis finished with 15, Heuker nine, Rodenbaugh eight and VerBerkmoes five.
Oldani scored a game-high 22 for Beaverton (17-1), which suffered its first loss of the season. Trent Reed and Brayde Keeley each put up 11.