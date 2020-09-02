LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer repeatedly said she would have more to say about the return of youth sports “very soon” as she spoke to reporters Wednesday.
The lack of action means leaders at the Michigan High School Athletic Association will continue to hold decisions about the fate of fall sports in a weeks-long limbo. That includes the association’s recent talk of resurrecting a fall football season, should the governor approve.
“I think that there are leaders in various roles that are struggling to figure out what the right thing to do is,” Whitmer said. “I think that crises really revealed people’s true character, it’s been said, and I think we see that happening.”
Whitmer said she would continue to work with the state athletic association to ensure any decisions are tethered to the best science to keep students and educators safe.
The MHSAA, for two weeks, has been waiting for guidance from the governor’s office on the return of fall sports in downstate regions. Executive Order 160, which closed bars in Michigan Economic Recovery Council Regions 6 and 8, also mandated participants of any activity to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another.
That isn’t possible in some sports, yet, the MHSAA has said it received guidance from Whitmer’s office that it may allow soccer, swimming and volleyball games to proceed in the two northern regions and not fall out of compliance with current executive orders.
In the meantime, MHSAA Communications Director Geoff Kimmerly said during a TV interview that the association would be willing to reexamine the idea of playing football this fall. Doing so would require changes to Executive Order 160.
That didn’t happen Wednesday, despite media reports Tuesday indicating the governor was set to make an announcement pertaining to gyms, bowling alleys and movie theaters.
Mark Uyl, Executive Director of the MHSAA, said in a statement Wednesday the association expressed the urgency for these decisions “on behalf of our member schools, students, staff and families.”
“This direct communication will continue,” Uyl said. “We will take Gov. Whitmer at her word today that decisions will be made and shared with everyone very soon.”
Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, said gym owners, who also are waiting for guidance from Whitmer, have been in a holding pattern for months.
“Now there’s been this tease about ‘Oh, she might open gyms, she might do this,’” O’Malley said. “It’s like c’mon Governor, do something. Fish or cut bait. These businesses are going under and here she says, ‘Well, I’ll tell you very soon.’ These people’s livelihoods are on the hook and we’re waiting for her to decide.”
Whitmer also announced a $5 billion lending program launched by Huntington Bank to serve Michigan small businesses, and met with Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Birx, when asked by reporters at a Livonia media availability about data related to the start of high school sports in other states, referred the reporter to a online dashboard for guidance on the phasing in of school activities in West Virginia.
In West Virginia, Birx said, the state is looking at sports as a continuum of schools, as part and parcel.
Whitmer’s emergency declaration for the state of Michigan, the underpinning for many of the state’s executive orders, is set to expire Friday at 11:59 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.