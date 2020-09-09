TRAVERSE CITY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a clarification that continued to bring more questions Wednesday night on whether athletes are required to wear masks during competition.
The order, which rescinded part of order 176, was interpreted by some as allowing golf, tennis and cross country to compete without masks. It specifically mentions that football, volleyball and soccer must continue to wear "facial coverings" in order to slow the spread of coronavirus, not using the term "masks."
The order, issued at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, states, "This order clarifies that, in order to participate in organized sports, athletes must either wear a facial covering or consistently maintain six feet of social distance."
It continues to say, "athletes training for, practicing for, or competing in an organized sport must wear a facial covering (except when swimming) or consistently maintain 6 feet of social distance (except for occasional and fleeting moments). For example, an athlete participating in a football, soccer, or volleyball game would not be able to consistently maintain 6 feet of distance, and therefore would need to wear a facial covering."
The order is applicable notwithstanding — which is the legal way of saying "even if" — sections in Executive Order 153 exempted wearing a mask to those who "are exercising when wearing a face covering would interfere with the activity" and "cannot medically tolerate a face covering."
Benzie Central cross country coach Asa Kelly said he immediately thought it meant his sport was no longer included in the mark requirement.
"I interpreted it right away as we were good," Kelly said.
Kelly said the Huskies have worn thin masks in practices and meets since Executive Order 176, which allows all high school sports to resume, also required mask usage much of the time. It only specifically exempted swimming from the mask requirement.
"As a runner myself, I don't understand the logic behind this," Kelly said. "The last thing I want is to put something over my mouth and nose. I don't think they should have to run with masks on. We've gone almost a month now and we haven't had any issues (with coronavirus)."
Executive Order 180 also only explicitly exempts swimming, and makes no mention of golf, tennis and cross country.
Representative Council member and Bear Lake athletic director Karen Leinaar said the Michigan High School Athletic Association should have an interpretation of the Executive Order on Thursday.
"I'm hoping by morning we'll have something from the MHSAA," Leinaar said. "Reading it at face value, we're going back to before 176 to playing the way we were playing them."
Traverse City West played a volleyball match Wednesday night, beating Gaylord in straight games while wearing masks a parent made with "TCW" on them.
"It's very hard for them to breathe," West head coach Emily Baumann said. "It's a challenge. I'm glad to play, but it's hard. It's another obstacle."
Baumann said the team went with over-the-ear masks because neck gaiters kept falling off.
North Bay volleyball coach Beth Stowe said the order doesn't change anything for her team, a co-op of Northport and Suttons Bay. The team has worn masks in all team activities, aside from outdoor running that's socially distanced, since Aug. 12.
"This doesn't really affect us, because we're used to it," Stowe said.
MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl did not return a call seeking comment.
Whitmer's office did not respond to email seeking clarification on the Executive Order. The democratic governor has a state press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.