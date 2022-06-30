THOMPSONVILLE — Now Sarah White is even with her brother.
The Caledonia native won the 29th Michigan PGA Women’s Open Championship on the Mountain Ridge course Wednesday at Crystal Mountain, in the process becoming the part of the first brother-sister combo to win Michigan Open titles.
Her brother Brett won the men’s Michigan Open in 2020 at the Grand Traverse Resort.
In the 2020 Michigan Open, Brett White — Sarah’s brother — won. After Sarah White won Wednesday, she answered a call from her brother, who is playing on the Korn Ferry Tour in Colorado this week. He told her they are the first sister-brother duo to win Michigan Open titles.
“It’s super fun knowing we both are Michigan Open champs,” Sarah White said. “He told me now he has to try and one-up me.”
White climbed from behind for the victory.
White, 24, was crowned the winner after finishing an amazing five-shot comeback in the final round. During the round, she made eight birdies, an eagle and just one bogey in shooting 63 for a 6-under 210 total and four-shot win.
“It means a lot every time you win a golf tournament because you know that all of your hard work is paying off,” White said. “A 63 is my best round ever in a tournament and to get it to win the Michigan Open makes it really special.”
White has been playing on the LPGA Epson Tour and is excited to be able to win a tournament — especially one in Michigan.
“When it is your week to win, you get the good bounces, and you have all the momentum,” White said.
The only bogey came on the par-4 No. 16, but she bounced back with a 20-yard flop shot chip-in for birdie on the downhill par-3 No. 17.
“The 4-iron for a tap-in at six was huge, but that chip-in at 17 was pretty good, too,” she said. “I hit it perfectly, just like I had it drawn up in my head.”
White made it almost nearly impossible for second-place finisher Jessica Welch to catch up. Welch finished with four birdies and an eagle. She shot a 69 for 214 on the day.
While there were some Michigan natives participating, Caroline Powers-Ellis, the assistant women’s golf coach at Michigan State University, shot 71 for 217 tying with first-round leader Sandra Angulo Minarro of Mexico, who closed with a 72.
Sarah Burnham — the 2020 Michigan Women’s Open winner and former Michigan State star who played on the LPGA Tour last year — was paired up with the winner. Burnham shot a 72, finishing with 218, but was complimentary after the match about Sarah’s game.
“I think her putter was feeling pretty nice, too,” she said. “She had a good confident round going and it was fun to see her do so well. It did remind me of when I won in 2020. I shot 9-under in the last round to win. I knew what she was feeling.”
Chelsea Dantonio came into the final round with a one-stroke lead over Crystal Wang of Los Angeles, but after a final round she would hope to forget, Dantonio finished the final round 4-over, tying for sixth. She shot a plethora of bogeys — four on the front nine and three on the back nine.
Traverse City native and TC West graduate Anci Dy finished 18th, moving up 14 spots with a couple birdies, carding a 69 in the final round. Anika Dy finished three shots behind her sister, in 24th place.
After winning, White celebrated with people who have been there through the whole journey. Brett and Sarah’s father was in attendance, along with her 92-year old grandmother.
“I have a great big support system and I love that, and it was great to see the gallery and all the volunteers here cheering us on,” White said. “I think women’s golf has come a long way and I played with a lot of these girls growing up. We cheer each other on, and women supporting women is a huge thing and Crystal Mountain supporting women’s golf is a huge thing. Having Grandma here to see it was super cool, too.”
