MANCELONA — The weather wasn’t exactly ideal and Mother Nature wasn’t all that cooperative, but the White Pine Stampede — in some form or fashion — could not be stopped.
The annual ski race at Shanty Creek Resort’s Schuss Village in Mancelona needed to be altered slightly to accommodate for the conditions, but organizers managed to pull off what they referred to as the “White Pine Stampede 2.0” early Saturday morning.
Not enough snow on the ground meant the traditional point-to-point 50K cross-country ski race was a no-go, but those involved with the White Pine Stampede and officials at race partner Shanty Creek Resort teamed up to create an alternative course to save the event from being canceled. Repurposed as “King of the Hill,” the 10K race was made up of three loops around Schuss Mountain. The race began at 7 a.m. before the sun had even risen, which meant the race began under the darkness of the dawn sky.
“We’re just thrilled to be able to have everybody here for the White Pine Stampede,” Shanty Creek Resort Chief Executive Officer Pete Bigford said. “It’s a whole new (White Pine Stampede) course. King of the Hill is something we’ve done for years. The whole idea behind it is to give avid cross-country skiers a place to get on the snow when Mother Nature isn’t cooperating.”
Race Director Ben Tarbutton said more than 50 skiers competed on the challenging course with Traverse City resident Sam Holmes taking first place. Holmes received his first-place medal from Allie McKaig, the granddaughter of race founder Jack McKaig. Holmes finished the course and was crowned King of the Hill with a time of 38:46.
“I like hard courses, and this is definitely a hard course,” Holmes said. “The amount of climbing was absolutely crazy.”
Saturday marked Holmes’ fourth White Pine Stampede. He was thankful organizers came up with a plan to save the race.
“It’s always been a really fun one. I’ve enjoyed the point-to-point format, but I think they came up with a great, creative way to keep the event even with low snow,” he said.
Competitors said the bitter cold temperatures made for slow snow race conditions, but — just like Holmes — they were grateful organizers found a way to keep the event from being cancelled.
“I just love skiing with my mom,” said Jessie Anderson, a Washington, D.C resident.
Anderson’s parents live in northern Michigan, and she said she competed in the White Pine Stampede about 10 times when she was younger. Anderson completed the race with a time of 1:07:24, just two minutes ahead of her mother, Wendy Anderson, a long-time White Pine participant and top finisher.
“I said I wanted to do a race with my mom this year, and this was the weekend we could do it,” Jessie said.
The White Pine Stampede is one of the largest ski races in northern Michigan along with the VASA Festival of Races, which takes place at Timber Ridge Resort in Traverse City on Feb. 11-12.
Joanie Moore contributed to this report.
