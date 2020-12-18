MANCELONA — The White Pine Stampede committee sat down in November hoping to lay down concrete plans for the 2021 event.
The first thing that came to mind was how lucky they were to host a successful event in February 2020, just weeks before the world was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
Next came the inevitable realization that they would be wholly unable to provide such an experience in the coming months.
The White Pine Stampede committee announced Thursday that the 2021 event will instead be held virtually, citing concerns surrounding the state of the pandemic and its spread throughout the community.
“There are a lot of variables that were going to have to be absolutely perfect in order for this to happen,” race director Ben Tarbutton said. “I think that this is that one opportunity that we could do something for the White Pine Stampede and reach a large amount of individuals from all over the United States and not just Michigan. You could be in Alaska or be in Canada and want to do this as long as you had a course to ski on.”
The 45th annual race was scheduled for the first weekend in February but now racers will be able to submit their results online over a 12-day span from anywhere in the world. Registration for the race has opened and participants will be asked to commit to either the 10K or 20K and complete and submit their time between Feb. 1 and Feb. 12. Shanty Creek will be offering free passes for those who are registered during that span for racers to utilize their course.
Tarbutton said the committee wanted to keep the race intact in some fashion to give its participants something to train for and look forward to. The tight knit community that surrounds one of the longest point-to-point cross country skiing races in the Midwest seems happy to have anything at all according to Tarbutton.
“We hope it gives those people that incentive to get outside to train for cross country skiing and enjoy the various courses throughout northern Michigan,” Tarbutton said. “They were understanding, but they were extremely happy that something was going to happen and that they were going to have an opportunity to train and compete and show their results to individuals around Michigan.”
Long-time participant Milan Baic, who competes in international competitions as well, said he was prepared for Thursday’s news after watching dozens of other races across the world get cancelled as early as last summer.
“When they started cancelling races way back in the fall and even before then I know the writing was on the wall,” Baic said. “ It is difficult, but I think so many people would be in agreement in that you do it as a lifestyle and really for fitness. But the racing, we miss it.”
Registration fees have been cut in half to $30 and will still include the annual shirt, finisher’s medal and bib. While there will be no age group winners or podium, those who wish to participate and track their times can also enter to win raffle prizes by posting a picture on the WPS Facebook with tracking proof of the 10K or 20K. Regular sponsors have put up gift cards, prize packages and even free entry in the 2022 race as prizes.
While much changes, the charitable spirit of the race continues. Five dollars from every registration goes directly to Children’s Hospital and $1 from each goes to the Jack McKaig Scholarship fund to give a Mancelona student help with college funds.
Tarbutton hopes the race can set a precedent for others in northern Michigan that a virtual event can be a viable option in uncertain times. Still racers and organizers alike understand that much more is at stake than a single race.
“You can ride the roller coaster or you can just kind of just hope for the best,” Baic said. “That’s kind of the camp I’ve set up is. I just thought if I am able to jump in a race, great. If not, it’s seems like a pretty, pretty small problem all things considered.”