TRAVERSE CITY — The football team at Minnesota uses the motto “Row the Boat.”
Traverse CIty West's Wren Wodek is going there to literally row the boat, quarterbacking a crew with the Golden Gophers.
Wodek signed her national letter-of-intent last month to join Minnesota‘s nationally-ranked rowing program, one of two Traverse City students choosing Big Ten women’s teams.
Central’s Samantha Thoma committed to Michigan State, giving the Trojans even more Big Ten representation.
“The Big Ten is the most competitive region for women’s programs,” Wodek said.
“Row the boat” is a slogan head football coach P.J. Fleck brought with him to the Land of 1,000 Lakes from his previous stop at Western Michigan University.
But unlike many rowing recruits, Wodek goes in with plenty of experience.
Colleges commonly recruit athletes from other sports and turn them into rowers, but with Wodek, the Gophers already have one with six years of experience in the Lake Leelanau Rowing Club.
“It gives me the experience of having a lot of races under my belt,” Wodek said. “It is very fun.”
Wodek serves as coxswain for the LLRC.
The coxswain essentially serves as an extension of the coaching staff, only in the boat during races. They motivate the rest of the crew, correct course and steer the vessel.
Wodek received multiple Division 1 offers based upon her experience, with Louisville, Michigan State, Indiana and Central Florida in addition to Minnesota.
“Talking to the coach, it was evident they had a competitive environment and are a team on the rise,” said Wodek, who aims to major in sports management after posting a 3.42 grade-point average at TC Central.
Wodek lucked out and saw Minnesota’s campus not long before the coronavirus shut down much of the country. Her family visited in January, meeting the coaches and seeing the Gophers’ boat house on the edge of campus on the Mississippi River.
Wodek trained with the U.S. Olympic Development Program in Pittsburgh three years ago, which also was on a river. On the Mississippi, crews have to battle currents and watch out for shipping traffic.
Head coach Alicea Strodel and much of the Minnesota staff recently came aboard from Syracuse, and the Gophers are ranked in the top 30 nationally.
“Wren’s coxswain recording showcased her leadership, driving skills and appreciation of her teammates,” Strodel said. “She’s a great addition to our coxswain core and her USRowing ODP experience will be great to have on the Mississippi.”
Wodek received plenty of work as one of only two coxswains in the LLRC program, and occasionally also led boys boats.