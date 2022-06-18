TRAVERSE CITY — Tyler Frechette gets to be a trailblazer.
The Traverse City West standout golfer committed last week to play at Division 1 Central Michigan University, which is reviving its men’s golf team after a 36-year hiatus.
“It’s awesome being able to be in the first class of kids going there,” Frechette said. “To be in the start of a program, I think it’ll be really cool.”
Central Michigan offered men’s golf as a sport from 1936-85, adding it back last August and naming Kevin Jennings as its head coach in October. Jennings, a Benton Harbor native who formerly coached at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Prairie View A&M and Le Moyne-Owen College, was inducted earlier this month into the African American Golfers Hall of Fame in the College Golf Coach category.
Getting in on a good thing early is nothing new for Frechette, whose parents bought him his first set of golf clubs when he was just 2 years old. Not plastic ones. Real ones.
That came about after his father noticed him enthralled by golf on the television, even though his parents aren’t big golfers themselves.
Sixteen years later, Frechette not only is headed off to college but also to a Division 1 school.
“It’s a dream come true,” Frechette said. “It’s always been a dream to play Division 1 golf as long as I can remember.”
Frechette has had many coaches play a part in getting him to where he’s at now, including swing coach Scott Wilson, Bob Lober and Todd Hursey of the Traverse City Junior Golf Association and Mike Schultz at TC West.
Schultz said coaching Frechette has been relatively easy, considering his work ethic. But it’s also a bit challenging because Frechette outdrives him by about 30 yards.
“It’s been an absolute pleasure having Tyler on the team,” Schultz said. “He stepped up a bunch this year and was a leader. He was senior No. 1. Nobody works as hard as Tyler does. After a round, he’d go right to Bay Meadows and keep working on his game.”
The four-year varsity player averaged 75.5 strokes in Big North Conference play this season, with a low of 70 at the BNC event at Treetops in Gaylord. Concentrating on his short game paid off, as his average dipped from in the mid-80s as a freshman.
Part of that stems from being healthy the entire season for the first time in his high school career. He battled through arm and leg injuries his first three seasons that kept him from realizing his full potential, Schultz said.
“It’s progressing pretty steadily,” Frechette said of his improving game. “I know I can hit the shots I have to.”
Frechette also considered offers from in-state schools Albion College and Kalamazoo College, but he ultimately decided to stick with the bigger — and closer to home — university. He plans to major in business.
Getting in on the ground floor of essentially a new program also allows Frechette to blaze his own trail.
“That’s a neat thing to be a part of,” Schultz said. “It’s neat to start up a program and be part of that first team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.