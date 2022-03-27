From Staff Reports
WORCESTER, Mass. — The NCAA tournament run of the Western Michigan Broncos is at an end.
The Broncos, after winning their first NCAA tournament game in program history Friday, fell to Minnesota on Sunday in the regional final. The Gophers shut out top-seeded Western Michigan 3-0, earning a berth in the Frozen Four where they will battle in-state rival Minnesota State.
Justin Close turned away all 24 shots from the Broncos. Brandon Bussi stopped 23 of 25 shots for Western Michigan, allowing goals to Matthew Knies and Aaron Huglen. The Broncos pulled their goal with 3:32 to play, and Blake McLaughlin added an empty-netter to seal the Gophers’ win.
Western Michigan, down 2-0, allowed McLaughlin’s empty-net goal with a two-man advantage after a Minnesota penalty.
The Broncos defeated Northeastern University 2-1 on Friday in overtime. Sophomore Luke Grainger’s shot went off the back of the Northeastern goalkeeper, and officials initially called a no-goal. After a stoppage of play, the referees looked at a replay and determined Grainger’s goal was good.
The Broncos finished the season 26-12-1, a marked improvement from last season’s 10-12-3 record.
