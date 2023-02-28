BELLAIRE — Traverse City West took a little skiing double dip Monday.
The Titans won dual state championships for the first time, eking out victories in both boys and girls by slim margins over Traverse City Central in Monday's Division 1 state Alpine skiing championships at Schuss Mountain in Bellaire.
TC West becomes just the sixth school to win boys and girls skiing state titles in the same year, joining TC Central, Petoskey, Cadillac, Harbor Springs and Marquette. Only Central, West and Marquette did that at the Division 1 (or Class A, previously) level.
"It's exciting just for Traverse City, in general, to see first and second place from both sides," said West head coach Ed Johnson, who now has six state championships, three each for boys and girls. "Obviously, we love to win, but it's really cool to see how many trophies we took home to Traverse City today. It speaks highly of the programs that are going on there right now and the junior programs and the up-and-comers."
Four trophies were handed out Monday — two champions and two runners-up. All went back to Traverse City.
There wasn't much question about it, either. The third-place team resided at least 30 points back on both sides.
"Coming into it, I knew it was a real possibility that we could do it, but everything had to come together at the right time," Johnson said. "We've been working on getting the kids to peak at the right time in the season and it's worked out pretty well."
West emerged from a tiebreaker with the girls title, as both teams ended with 69.5 points. The Titans won the tiebreaker with 30 points to 38 for Central, counting the fifth skier in both disciplines (Dillyn Mohr and Avery Plummer for West).
"Our team goes really deep, all the way to six," Johnson said. "So many teams fall off after three or four."
Johnson said it was the first time he saw the tiebreaker system used to decide the state finals champion.
"For a second year in a row we have shown the state how strong our skiing is here in Traverse City," said Central head coach Amy Kudary, who led the Trojans to back-to-back girls titles in 2021 and 2022. "That is something we can all be proud of."
On the boys side, after the Titans (52) and Trojans (57), Marquette placed third with 106 points, followed by Brighton (167), Clarkston (177), Fenton-Linden-Lake Fenton (194), Birmingham (238), Rochester Adams (256) and Milford (277).
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern Eastern, which won the girls regional over both West and Central, finished third with 100 points, 30.5 back. The rest of the top nine was Clarkston (109), Rochester Adams (201), Bloomfield Hills (212), Brighton (242), Milford (246.5) and Farmington Hills Mercy (298).
"I’m so proud of both our girls and boys," Kudary said. "They skied hard all day long. This is a crazy sport when it all comes down to tenth of seconds, and in the girls' case hundredths of seconds to win a state title."
TC West and Central combined for 24 of the 40 first-team all-state spots, including eight of 10 in boys slalom.
BOYS
Luke Wiersema's first slalom run wasn't great.
He hiked after missing a gate and still managed to sit in 22nd place. Then his second run was the third-fastest to move him all the way up to ninth place and a first-team all-state finish.
That move essentially boosted West's score by 13. The Titans won the boys state championship by five, giving TC West both skiing state crowns for the first time in school history as the Titan girls survived a tiebreaker with Traverse City Central to pull out the girls championship as well.
"I just kind of leaned in (too much) and then just had to hike a little bit but made it down," Wiersema said. "(The second) was an awesome, surreal run."
Wiersema said the second run was his best of the season.
"Everyone's happy, so it's good," Wiersema said. "We've definitely put in a lot of hard work. Skiing in the rain and when it's 50 degrees, it's been a lot of hard work."
West's boys scored 18 in the slalom. For reference, a perfect score in which all four top spots go to the same team would be 10.
"It was awesome to see Caleb Lewandowski coming on because he's had some ups and downs this year," Johnson said. "He's an incredible skier. But again, he's one of those that was peaking at the right time. He came ready to play today in both events and he was dialed in."
Lewandowski increased his personal state championships total from one to three. He won the slalom last season as a sophomore.
"It feels amazing," Lewandowski said. "Just to help my team out, helped my boys."
West drew first-team all-state accolades — which go to the top 10 in each discipline — from Ben Schramski (fourth slalom), Isaac Shapiro (fifth slalom, eighth GS) and Wiersema (second GS, ninth slalom) and two by Lewandowski.
Central's first-team all-staters include Jace Rowell (fourth GS, sixth slalom), Asher Paul (third slalom, seventh GS) and Didier Ramoie (seventh slalom, ninth GS) and Luke Farella (10th slalom).
"I knew I needed to bring it today," Lewandowski said. "I came here and put down four solid runs and it helped me out."
Lewandowski posted three of the day's four fastest times, with Wiersema getting the other one in his second GS run.
"I don't really want to sound cocky, but all of us were wanting to win it really bad," Lewandowski said. "We thought we could. We had a few mess-ups that gave us some pushback, but we fought hard and we came away with it."
Next year, the Titans could go for twin titles a second time — quads, if you will.
West adds four more Lewandowski skiers, three boys and a girl among quadruplets that'll all be freshmen next year.
GIRLS
West led Central by 20 after the morning slalom, with GRFHNE in between. Central posted the lowest score in giant slalom, 20.5, to entirely make up the 20-point deficit. Freshman Quinn Gerber posted the best first-run time of 26.50 seconds, with Marquette's Anna Grzelak third. Grzelak made up 0.87 seconds with a scorching second run to put them in a dead heat, and each was crowned state champion.
"We had a little bit of trouble this morning on the boys side," Johnson said. "The girls we didn't have as much lead as I really wanted to have after the slalom, but it was enough. The girls got it done in GS as well."
Trojans freshman Quinn Gerber came out of the second flight to win the giant slalom state title.
"I did not expect it at all," Gerber said. "I was hoping to top 10 in both. My GS has been stronger this year, so I was hoping to do even better in that. I was hoping for top five in GS, so I was not really expecting this."
Gerber's first run was the fastest. Marquette's Anna Grzelak posted the best second run to put the two in a tie for combined time. They were both named GS champions.
“I was just going all out or was going to fall on that one,” Grzelak said. “So I think I just had enough in me and I was able to push through. I saw Quinn at the bottom, and we were celebrating.”
Lewandowski and Gerber also won the Peppi Town Slalom this season.
"I was so happy to see Quinn ski so well today," Kudary said. "A state championship as a freshman is a pretty big deal. We are very young on both teams, so now I’m more excited than ever to see what we can do in the next couple of years."
Gerber said winning a championship as a freshman lifts her expectations for the future.
"I would hope for the same thing in the future, but the competition is so hard," Gerber said. "Especially tying like that. Any day, people ski differently."
West's first-team all-state performances included Avery Plummer (fifth slalom), Olivia Bageris (sixth slalom), Lila Warren (seventh GS), Charlie Schulz (eighth GS) and Ellie Gruber (10th slalom).
Schultz tied Central's Erinn Hale for eighth in giant slalom, both finishing with a combined time of 54.80 seconds.
"It's so cool," Schulz said of winning both team titles. "It's never happened in our school history. It's so cool. I'm super proud of our team, and we've been working hard for it. I was pretty confident in us, but there's definitely some good competition here today."
Central's other first-team all-state honors went to Kellan Kudary (fourth GS), Gerber (seventh slalom) and Pearl Hale (10th GS).
Schulz said this year's outcome makes next year's goal obvious.
"I'm hoping to do it again," Schulz said. "We aren't losing anybody, at least for the girls side, so I'm hoping we can even be even better next year."
