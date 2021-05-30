TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West faced an 0-1 count, but came back to win the inaugural Up North Downstate Series trophy.
The Titans beat Rochester Stoney Creek 6-1 and 1-0 Saturday after losing the first game 2-1 Friday evening.
The two teams played each other every year since 2016, but decided to make it a series from here on out and compete for the traveling trophy in a best-of-three matchup.
Wyatt Danilowicz didn’t get the decision, but pitched six strong innings in the series finale to help West clinch the trophy. He struck out 10 in six innings, allowing only one hit. Ian Robertson picked up the win in relief with one perfect 1-2-3 frame.
David Dimondo’s walk-off seventh-inning single scored Collin Flansburg with the game’s only run. Danilowicz started off the seventh by getting plunked, with Flansburg pinch running for him. Robertson reached base on a wild pitch third strike, Aidan Dungan walked the bases loaded with none out and Dimondo delivered the game-winning hit.
Dimondo’s walk-off was West’s only hit of the game, as Stoney Creek’s Joey Herrick struck out seven and walked two over six frames.
The Titans jumped on the Cougars early in Saturday’s opener, scoring five first-inning runs. Luke Robertson and Henry McKean both drove in two runs and Dungan and Will Gaston one each. Flansburg stole two bases.
Luke Robertson earned the win with seven innings, needing only 100 pitches and allowing two hits, no earned runs and striking out 10.
TC West (23-10-1) plays districts next Saturday in Alpena.