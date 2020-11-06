TRAVERSE CITY — Third time’s a charm, but not without a fight.
Traverse City West knocked off crosstown rival Traverse City Central for a third time this season, winning 25-23, 25-15, 28-26 Friday in a closer volleyball match than the first two meetings.
The Division 1 district championship win moves the No. 11-ranked Titans into Tuesday’s regional round against Mount Pleasant at Houghton Lake.
It’s West’s first district title since 2017 and avenges last year’s opening-round district loss to the Trojans.
Becky Lane led the West attack with 12 kills and four blocks, while Leah Allen added six kills and five blocks and Alaina Mikowski pitched in nine kills and five blocks.
Other top contributors included Ally McKenna (20 digs), one kill), Makenna Ebling (12 digs, five kills, four aces), Sammy Schaub (five digs, three aces), Sara Schermerhorn (nine digs, 35 assists, two blocks, one kill, one ace) Madelynn Johnson (three digs, two aces) and Madison Neu (five kills).
Kingsley 3
Cheboygan 0
Kingsley def. Cheboygan 25-18-22-21 in Division 2 district final at Grayling for the Stags third straight district crown.
Kingsley: Tori McIntosh 12 kills, 13 digs; Abby Arnold 9 kills; Alayna Helier 4 kills, 35 assists, 14 digs; Lexi Sattler 34 digs, 2 aces; Coral Bott 7 kills, 19 digs, 2 aces; Olivia Esman 5 kills, 1 block, 9 digs, 1 ace; Hattie Raska 17 digs; Miranda McPherson 4 kills, 3 digs.
UP NEXT: The Stags advance to Tuesday’s regional round, facing Escanaba in St. Ignace at 6 p.m. No. 3-ranked Cadillac takes on Clare in Big Rapids in the other half of the regional.
Mesick 3
Forest Area 0
Mesick def. Forest Area 25-12, 25-19, and 25-14 in Division 4 district final at Buckley.
Mesick (21-2): Levy Abraham 4 aces, 7 assists, 4 kills; Kelsey Quiggin 2 blocks, 12 kills, 7 digs; Trinity Harris 6 aces, 3 kills, 6 digs; Grace Quiggin 2 aces, 9 kills; Kaylee O’Neill 22 digs; Shannyn Spencer 1 block, 2 kills; Kaylee Carson 2 aces, 1 kill.
Forest Area: Maycey Turner 1 ace, 14 digs; Gracie Kimball 2 kills and 8 digs; Madison Morey 1 kill, 7 assists, 7 digs; Emily Norkowski 1 ace, 5 kills, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Breana Kniss 5 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Anna Durfee 1 kill, 2 digs; Trinity Nelson 1 kill, 1 assist; Taylor Muth 1 kill, 8 assists; Jersey Patton 6 digs.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs take on Gaylord St. Mary in Tuesday’s regionals, which are also at Buckley.
