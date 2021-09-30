TRAVERSE CITY — Memories of Sept. 1 flashed through Emily Baumann’s mind as she watched from the sidelines.
The Traverse City West girls volleyball head coach couldn’t help but think of the last time her Titans went head to head against intra-city rival Traverse City Central four weeks ago. West dropped the first set on its home court to the Trojans earlier this month before sweeping the next three to notch the victory.
Wednesday had a similar vibe early on.
West marched into Central’s gymnasium looking to say unbeaten in Big North Conference play. Central was hoping to turn West’s zero in the BNC loss column into a “1.”
The Titans (15-1, 6-0 Big North) managed to leave with the win and city bragging rights, knocking off the Trojans in a 3-1 win (25-21, 25-21, 15-25, 25-11).
Baumann called the first two sets nerve racking. The score stayed within four for the entire set, and Central (20-8-1) led through most of the first half. The Titans managed to knot the game at 14-14 after trailing 11-7. West built a 20-17 lead before Central pulled within one at 20-19 but held on for the win.
Set two was just as tight. Neither team held a lead bigger than three points until West went up 24-20.
Despite the wins in the first two sets, Baumann could feel a letdown coming. And come it did.
The Trojans built an early 5-1 lead and never looked back in the third set, eventually pulling away by as much as 10 at 23-13 before winning 25-15.
Baumann said her team played hesitant the first three sets.
“In the third game, we just looked like deer in headlights. We stopped doing everything,” she said. “It was frustrating at the beginning of the match to see them not going and playing their game.”
The Titans got back to normal in the fourth set, Baumann said. They played aggressively and attacked the ball.
“We had confidence in each other. We had confidence in ourselves. You just saw the difference,” she said.
Central’s only lead in the fourth set was 1-0. West scored seven straight points before Central head coach Jen Wright called a timeout to gather her team together.
“I’m frustrated. I know that they’re better than what they showed at the end there,” Wright said. “I’m happy with how we played in the third and how we came out in the first and second, but they need to understand that they can win those matches. Once they realize that, they’re going to be a lot better of a team.”
West continued to build on its lead in the fourth set as Becky Lane and Makenna Ebling fired on all cylinders and finished off the Trojans.
“We settled down and realized that they just weren’t going to hand the game to us,” said Lane, who had 18 kills, 16 digs and two assists. “We had to work our hardest and play our best to get that win.”
Lane said the West-Central rivalry never gets old.
“We know each other. We’ve played together through club volleyball. It’s more personal,” she said.
Ebling, who finished with 15 kills, 17 digs and three assists, was excited to get the win but saw it is a learning experience as well.
“We know that we have to work hard every single set. Before that fourth set, we were just like, ‘Let’s do this,’” Ebling said. “We just played our hearts out and won,” Ebling said.
Plenty of other Titans filled up to the stat sheet as well.
Alaina Mikowski had eight kills, four digs and three assists; Ally McKenna had 22 digs; Madison Neu had five kills, seven digs and an assist; and Sara Schermerhorn had 41 assists along with nine digs.
Wright called the loss humbling and said her players can either take it and grow or take it and stay the same.
“That’s up to them,” she said.
Wright has faith that her team will grow.
“They’re hungry,” she said. “They know what they can do.”
Kailey Parks, who had 15 kills and 15 digs for the Trojans, knows she and her team have that hunger and have a lot of fight in them
“West is a very good team, but they just slipped away from us in the first and second sets,” Parks said. “I’m going to go forward and help this team and push them forward to do better every day. I hope we can trust other 100 million percent and get after it and go after that district finals.”
Parks’ fellow Trojans played well in defeat. Elyse Heffner had six kills and two digs; Kate McCrary had nine kills and five digs; Kiley Ridenour had nine digs and two aces along with a kill and an assist; Lauren Richmond had 20 assists and 12 digs; Natalie Bourdo had 18 digs and three assists; and Sophia Hagerty had 14 assists, eight digs and an ace.
The West freshmen topped Central as well, winning 25-8, 22-25 and 25-15. Keira Castle had 16 aces and four kills, Allie Waters had 22 digs, and Brynn Smith had 11 digs and five assists for West
West hosts Gaylord next, and Central travels to Petoskey for more Big North action. Both matches are slated for Oct. 6.