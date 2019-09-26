TRAVERSE CITY — Thursday’s Traverse City West soccer victory ended up more festive than most.
The always-heated game against Traverse City Central came with a little extra flair this time around.
West's campus bustled with activity as the school hosted parent-teacher conferences, the rivalry soccer game, a volleyball contest against Cadillac and the school's fifth annual Fall Festival encompassed around all of it.
With the parking lot near the athletic commons packed with food trucks and stands, Caleb Kinney continued to gobble up goals on the pitch, scoring his fifth and sixth of the week to lead the Titans to a 2-1 Big North Conference victory that separates West from the field.
"We usually don't have a lot of games where we can't even hear each other on the field," Kinney said. "Having both the drum lines there and all the fans made it hard to communicate, but it also made it fun and made us play harder."
Andrew Ford put TC Central (4-6-3, 2-4-1 Big North) up 1-0 with a shot to the far left post 4:38 before halftime. It was the first goal West (10-4-1, 7-0 Big North) had surrendered in almost a month, recording six straight shutouts since a 4-3 win Aug. 31 over Grand Haven.
"By the scoreboard, yeah, we won the first half," TC Central head coach Mark Fiegel said. "But I think we probably outplayed them the first half. They outplayed us the second half. We kind of did about the exact opposite. Part of it was the pressure they put on us. That's a very good team over there and well coached and they did a great job moving around a second half, which maybe didn't allow us to get into the game plan we wanted. When we did possess the ball, we were dangerous. We just couldn't couldn't get a second goal."
The Trojans could have taken a 2-0 lead into the intermission, but West junior goalkeeper Blade Kalbfleisch dove right to cut off a Max Werner penalty kick in the 16th minute.
"It was nerve wracking at first, but I settled down, relaxed and just worked on what we've been working on," Kalbfleisch said. "We did a PK shootout at practice (Wednesday), so I was just feeling confident out there."
Kalbfleisch said Werner pointed to where he was going to shoot, perhaps as reverse psychology.
West didn't waste much time answering in the second half, with Kinney drilling a penalty-kick shot to the left top corner to tie things up at one apiece.
"I was a little nervous because they took a while to let me shoot it," Kinney said. "I had to stay in there for a while. Everyone is yelling in the crowd. So it's a little nerve wracking, but I had to just focus and shot the same way I shoot every time and put it away."
Kinney completed the Titan comeback with a goal off a Josh Hirschenberger assist from a scrum with 9:23 left.
West had consistent pressure leading up to the goal, with the Titans peppering Central goalie Charlie Douglass with several rebound shots.
"We're really were going at them," Kinney said. "We really wanted this win. It was really good work by Josh to follow his shot and have the presence of mind to cut it back and play it into me."
Kalbfleisch ended with five saves and Douglass seven.
West head coach Matt Griesinger improved his career record against Central to 11-1-2. The Titans hold a two-game cushion over Gaylord (13-3-1, 4-2) and Alpena (13-2-1, 4-2). TC Central upset then-No. 15 Gaylord 2-0 Tuesday, and the Blue Devils and Wildcats face off Friday.
West travels Saturday to Midland for a possible district preview, and then hosts Gaylord and Alpena next Tuesday and Thursday, with a chance to solidify its stranglehold on the conference. Central plays at Petoskey on Tuesday and hosts Cadillac on Thursday.
"I think that's one where you're proud of the product," Griesinger said. "And then definitely have to take a look at the process. There were a lot of moments that we're going to go back and look at on the film tomorrow."
Fiegel obviously wanted a rivalry win, but was also happy with the team's progression.
Being back at full strength after a number of absences left the team with a short bench the last two weeks definitely helped.
"We were down a number of guys for the last couple weeks," Fiegel said. "That's makes a difference. But the 12 guys we've had played hard and we've really come together as a team and starting to actually produce the things we've been talking about for the last two months. Ultimately we'd like to win a conference (title). That's a little bit out of touch right now. But our goal is to peak towards the playoffs and I think we're doing that right now."
Kinney has 11 goals this season, including a four-goal outburst in only 23 minutes of play Tuesday against Cadillac.
West won the junior varsity game 5-0, with goals coming from Zane Allen (two), Clement Thompson, Cooper Davis and Ian Robertson. Drew Alexander recorded the shutout in goal.
