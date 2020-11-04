HOLT — The Traverse City West soccer team was being scouted by a college coach during its Labor Day tournament back in September when they got the ultimate compliment.
The college coach said the Titans play like they want to punish their opponents for thinking they can play with the Titans. They have embraced that description all season and continued to decimate opponents with a 4-0 win over defending state champion Troy Athens in the Division 1 semifinal at Holt High School Wednesday.
The Titans (22-1-2) beat the Red Hawks (14-3-3) in the Division 1 semifinal Wednesday and will face off with Detroit Catholic Central (12-0-3) in the state finals Saturday at Comstock Park. The Titans also set a new school record for wins in a season with 22 and have not taken a loss since August 22. The Shamrocks haven’t lost a game this season.
Wednesday’s game was a rematch of last year’s state title match where the Red Hawks beat the Titans 4-1 in overtime.
“It’s huge to know that we just beat the team that knocked us out last year worse than they beat us is pretty cool,” Titans senior Colin Blackport said. “We’re playing the best soccer we have played ever right now. I don’t think if we play the way we’ve been playing that anyone can really beat us.”
The 4-0 score looks like the Titans were out for revenge but it was quite the opposite according to head coach Matt Griesinger.
“You can’t start thinking about revenge because when you have a bunch of high school kids thinking about revenge they start thinking about emotional plays,” Griesinger said. ”It was a mindset shift. It was talking about when a team comes in and squares up with you, are you going to be the guys who want to punish them for thinking they can play with you. I think it’s helped them.”
Like much of the postseason, the Titans offense jetted out to a hot start and the defense allowed the Red Hawks very few viable scoring chances over 80 minutes of play. The Red Hawks looked to have control in the opening minutes but Gavin Michael took advantage of the first opportunity the Titans received.
Michael netted a rocket from 25 yards less than four minutes into the contest after Tony Gallegos fed him from midfield. It was one of the only good chances the Titans saw in the first half that Griesinger said Athens had the advantage. The defense held on for a 1-0 halftime lead and a fired up Griesinger rallied his team and put his dangerous midfielder in the striker position.
Blackport switched places with Michael and was responsible for two goals in the second half that took all hope of the Red Hawks.
“I think chemistry has a good part in it,” Blackport said. “We’ve all got a super tight connection and we all love each other and it translates on the field and it’s awesome to be able to start one way, switch it up and know that anywhere we go we can score goals and we continue to do it.”
Kaden Ales preceded Blackport’s goals with a short tally after seven minutes had been played in the second half. Gallegos went from goal-scorer (he had six last week) to facilitator and was responsible for all four of the Titans assists.
“I think all of us want it more than we wanted it last year,” Blackport said. “I think to know what it feels like to get there and then lose is the worst thing ever. Going into it we’re all going to be a little more excited and a little more ready to play.“
The Titans defense posted its third shutout of the postseason and has helped TC West outscore playoff opponents 20-2.
“We have a little more of an advantage with us being here last year,” Blackport said. “I think we are the most confident team in the state right now and DCC coming in doesn’t scare us at all like it did last year.”
Griesinger said neither he nor his team really had a chance to soak in the state finals last season as it was their first appearance. The Titans said last year’s experience was a blur and they feel “looser” and more comfortable on this year’s run. While the Titans have been to Comstock Park before, Griesinger said it is a new field for everyone this season.
TC West has scored more goals in the postseason than their opponents have score on them all season long, but goalkeeper Blade Kalbfleisch knows it is no time to rest with only one game left.
“It’s always a shocker, we don’t come into games thinking we are going to win 4-0,” Kalbfleisch said. “I think it just shows how good our offense is and we have one more game to see if we can punish one more team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.