TRAVERSE CITY — Round three of Central vs. West took a detour through Gaylord.
Not the town, but the team.
Traverse City West topped the Blue Devils 51-47 Monday on the Titans' own court, setting up a third girls basketball showdown between the crosstown rivals Wednesday. Central (6-14) and West (8-13), which finished tied with Alpena for second in the Big North Conference behind undefeated Cadillac, split two regular-season meetings and meet again in Wednesday's 6 p.m. Division 1 district semifinal.
"It doesn't take much to get them motivated against Central," West head coach Amy Drake said. "I'm sure it will be another tough game. We've got a lot of seniors playing for a chance to be in another district final."
Former West coach Doug Baumann high-fived each Titan player as they exited the court following the district-opening victory.
Junior Aliah Diehl knocked down four consecutive free throws in the last two minutes to extend the Titans' lead from one to five and help seal the win.
"It was a lot of pressure," Diehl said. "But my team was by my side, and it felt kind of natural. I've been in those situations a couple times and it hasn't been easy, but I just settle myself down and really think about my shot and it comes naturally."
Gaylord (4-17), which hasn't played with the same lineup much this season, had senior point guard Rylee Harding back for just her third game since sustaining a chipped bone in her ankle Jan. 30 on the same floor against West. Junior post player Chloe Kraus has played much of the season with a stress fracture in her shin.
At times, Gaylord played Monday's contest with a lineup featuring three freshmen, a sophomore and a junior.
The Devils called up numerous junior varsity players over the last four-game stretch, playing TC Central and West within a combined seven points in two narrow setbacks.
"It's just been hit and miss and just chemistry, taking kids from JV and it's been a numbers game, too," Gaylord head coach Kelli Parker said. "We've put them in situations where they've had to step up and make plays and it's nice as coaches to see those improvements from the beginning of the season to the end. Obviously, we don't want to end this way, but as a whole, looking at our kids' development wise, we've seen great strides."
Both teams played good defense for long stretches, as each produced two quarters that didn't reach double figures.
"We started to pick up the defense," Drake said. "We hit some baskets in the middle and put in some free throws."
West senior guard Emma Gustafson left in the second quarter with a turned ankle, carried out of the gym by athletic director Jason Carmien and athletic trainer John MacDougal. The Titans appeared in control with a 24-13 lead, but the Blue Devils rallied to trim the deficit to four on a Meghan Keen cut off a Mikayla Early pass just before the horn. That gave West a four-point lead, 26-22, coming out of the intermission.
Gustafson returned in the third quarter, later hitting a 3-pointer that gave West a 44-39 lead.
Clinging to a 50-47 advantage with 2.5 seconds left, Ally Jo McKenna air-balled the first of two free throws, then mouthed "I got this" at her bench and calmly drained the next one to end Gaylord's comeback hopes.
The third quarter saw both teams stay fairly close, with Diehl's bucket off a Makada Hisem inbound pass giving the Titans a 32-24 lead before Gaylord responded with a 7-0 run to end the quarter, pulling within one on a Rachel Klepadlo 3-pointer.
The fourth stanza brought 10 scores resulting in a tie or lead change.
Kraus scored off a Harding pass for the Devils' first lead since early on, 36-34 with 6:57 left. Gaylord led 45-44 with 2:30 remaining after a Kennedy Neff free throw.
West nailed down the win from the free-throw line, hitting 7-of-10 over the final 2:07.
Megan Lautner led West with 13 points, Hisem and Diehl each added a dozen. Gustafson, Sara Schermerhorn and McKenna each added three.
"We knew coming into it that it was going to be a pretty (physical) game and we just had to play our game and fight for the win and that's what we did," Diehl said. "We played as a team. It wasn't our best win, but we did what we could and came out with the win."
Kraus led a much more balanced Blue Devil squad with 12, as Harding pitched in eight, Neff six, Klepadlo and Abby Radulski five each, Keen four and Savanna Gapinski three.
"We haven't been able to take care of the basketball or box out, and I think tonight we actually did a little bit better," Parker said. "But putting them to the free throw line the first half hurt us."
The Titans knocked down 12 from the line in the first two quarters.
"It wasn't pretty, but it's a win," Drake said. "We move on."
