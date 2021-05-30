TRAVERSE CITY — Brittany Steimel received a Senior Day after all.
The Traverse City West star pitcher and hitter was one of three seniors honors Saturday during a 5-3 win over Division 3 No. 7-ranked Traverse City St. Francis.
“I told coach (Dave) Kenny two years ago, because I thought I was going to be the only senior this year, I don’t really need a senior day,” Steimel said. “But it’s actually really cool just to be able to honor all the girls and especially Bell (Gulliver) because she couldn’t play, so it’s cool to have our own thing for our last home game of the season.”
Gulliver had hip surgery two years ago and wasn’t sure she’d be able to play.
Steimel also had offseason surgery on her pitching shoulder and is playing at about 80% this season. She’s still tied for the team lead in home runs with Lydia Heymes with eight, hitting .422 and leads the pitching staff in innings (105.2), strikeouts (184), wins (11) and earned-run average (1.325).
“It was kind of sad,” Titans senior outfielder Cherrie McSawby said, “but then also happy about it, too, playing with my teammates. So it was pretty good.”
McSawby played two years of junior varsity and had what would have been her first varsity season taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gulliver didn’t play after sustaining an ankle injury last week. She posted seven victories and 45 strikeouts this season.
The Titans scored four two-out runs in the first inning to take control against the Gladiators. Lydia Heymes reached base and Janie Suliecki and Ava Tiesworth followed with singles and Peyton Metz walked the bases loaded before Mallory Smith’s double to center cleared them.
“Since we already beat (TC) Central twice, we were looking forward to playing St. Francis and seeing who was the best team in Traverse City,” Steimel said.
There’s no trophy for a Traverse City championship, but the Titans did enjoy cupcakes after the Senior Day celebration.
Heymes doubled in Kaci Sowers, who also doubled, in the second inning to account for all of West’s scoring.
Heymes, Metz and Smith each collected two hits.
“St. Francis is legit,” Kenny said. “They’re a quality softball team. They don’t beat themselves. They’re very well coached, and we’re happy to get a win off of them. It was a good tune up for postseason play.”
The Glads scored three unearned runs in the seventh off Steimel, who struck out 12. Allee Shepherd’s double plated two of those runs after Camryn Craig came across off an error.
“Brittany pitched awesome,” Meeker said. “Obviously, she’s a great great competitor and great pitcher. Just couldn’t get anything on her early on and a little bit too little, too late.”
Shepherd tossed three innings in relief for TCSF, striking out seven. Leah Simetz threw two frames with one strikeout and two hits.
Craig, Shepherd and Stephanie Schichtel picked up St. Francis’ only hits off Steimel.
“This is another team that wasn’t on our schedule to start the season,” St. Francis coach Phil Meeker said. “Luckily, I’m good friends friends with Dave Kenny and was able to get ahold of him and we were able to squeeze it in. He was booked up originally, but they had some cancellations. We wanted to get two in, but unfortunately we’re at our 38-game contest limit. So we’ll settle for on. We want to play the big teams.”
The Gladiators also picked up game with Division 2 No. 4-ranked Gaylord and Traverse City Central this season. The Glads (32-6) only lost games to schools in higher divisions.
St. Francis gets one partial game before districts. TCSF plays Kalkaska to complete a contest St. Francis led 4-1 in the top of the fifth. A victory there wins the Lake Michigan Conference title outright, with No. 9-ranked Kingsley (30-7) awaiting in the opening round of districts next Saturday at Benzie.
The Glads topped the Stags 8-4, 12-7 and 12-4 in three regular-season meetings.
“Kingsley is no slouch,” Meeker said. “We’re certainly not taking it lightly at all. It’s going to be a battle for sure.”
TC West (23-10-1) travels to Alpena, opening up with the host Wildcats.
“Playing Alpena in Alpena is like playing LSU at LSU in football,” Kenny said. “It’s going to be tough. It’s a tough place to play. They’ve got about 700 conference (championship) flags flying in their field. It’s just an intimidating field.” And the fact that we beat them twice, I know we’re going to get their best game and and so we’re going to have to play our best game to beat them.”