TRAVERSE CITY — Savanna Wojtanowski seemed a lot less stressed after the game Tuesday.
And with good reason.
Traverse City West withstood a strong Cadillac attack that evening, holding on for a 1-0 Big North Conference girls soccer victory that puts the Titans firmly in control of the league race.
Just prior to the game, assistant coach Mallory Raines offered Wojtanowski some pretzels.
“No, I’m nauseous right now,” she said. Raines asked if she wasn’t feeling well.
“I’m nervous,” Wojtanowski replied.
West (7-1-3, 4-0-2 Big North) and Cadillac (10-2-4, 2-1-2 Big North) tied 0-0 less than three weeks ago, and the Titans have put only one goal on the board in each of their last three contests.
Tuesday, one goal was enough, as the West defense and freshman goaltender Gwen Allore kept the Vikings off the score sheet. Allore made six saves.
“The stress levels were running very, very high,” Wojtanowski said. “Obviously, I want what’s best for the girls.”
One of those things is sitting alone atop the Big North.
“We kind of control our own path now in the BNC,” West defensive midfielder Audrey Wolff said. “Two games this week, and two wins would mean hosting for districts. That’s a big thing for us.”
West senior Amelia Blume broke loose off a long pass from behind the midfield stripe from Quinn Disbrow with 6:38 left in the first half. Blume drilled a shot that hit the left post, bounced up and struck the crossbar, then deflected in past Cadillac sophomore netminder Elizabeth Baker. Baker made several saves to keep the Vikings in the game, but she couldn’t haul in the deflection.
“We pushed more for each other and we came out stronger, attacking wise than we did the first time against them,” Wolff said. “When we played at Cadillac, we kind of sat back a little bit and let them push us around, but I felt that we took control this game.”
Cadillac must regroup quickly, with BNC contender Petoskey up twice to finish out the week. The Vikings and Petoskey postponed their game several weeks ago, the same night West played Central in frigid temperatures at the Trojan Athletic Complex.
Cadillac also tied TC Central, a team West beat 3-0 on that freezing night. West tied Petoskey, a team the Vikings face twice in three days, playing Thursday in Petoskey and Saturday in Cadillac.
“The Big North is crazy this year,” Cadillac head coach Joy Weitzel said. “A lot of teams winning that you wouldn’t think would win. It’s anyone’s game. But it’s always a tough one against West. We always want to beat them. They always want to beat us. It’s always emotionally high for these girls.”
The Titans aim to get past rival TC Central on Thursday. District seeds get set Saturday, and a win Thursday would almost certainly assure West earns the No. 1 seed.
West has a slightly higher MPR rating than potential district foe Midland Dow, even though the Chargers topped the Titans 2-1 last Saturday.
“We are fighting for a lot of things right now; this week has a lot riding on it,” Wojtanowski said. “For the girls to come out and get a goal in the first half and not know if the weather was going to roll through and if you’re gonna have a second half or not, I’m just proud of the girls to get a goal in the back of the net.”
A Cadillac fan was asked to leave the game by the lead referee during the second half.
“Cadillac always comes to play, so we’ll always expect a good crowd and the crowd getting into the game, it’s not a bad thing,” Wojtanowski said. “It kind of adds the fun to it, right? We always know Cadillac has got our number. Traverse City Central might be a rival of ours, but Cadillac kind of always is, too.”
Abby Kovacevich, Jenna Stahlecker and Lydia Schamanek came into the game as three of the top five scorers in the BNC, but West’s defense kept the Vikings out of the net.
Cadillac made a big charge in the second half, generating several quality chances that West’s defense or Allore stymied.
“We wanted it really bad,” Weitzel said. “You can tell by the way these girls really fought in that second half, we wanted it.”
West took charge in the first half, putting the Vikings on their heels a bit.
“The first half, we looked a little slow, maybe a little lost,” Weitzel said. “I don’t know. Maybe a little heat stroke out here. But that second half, I was so proud of how they all worked so hard. I feel like we really kept them to their half for most of the second half.”
