EAST LANSING — Traverse City West posted the program’s best finish at the state finals, taking third in the Division 1 field.
Titans senior Murphy Kehoe placed second overall individually, tied with Ann Arbor Skyline’s Ieuan Jones and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern’s Jack Zubkus at 143 for the two-day event.
Brighton’s Davis Codd won with a 2-under 140 total, shooting 67 in the second and final round Saturday at Forest Akers West on the campus of Michigan State University.
The Titans finished third as a team with the second-best total of 304 Saturday to pull into a tie with Forest Hills Northern and win the tiebreaker. Skyline took the team total with a two-day total of 594, 19 shots ahead of West, with Detroit Catholic Central in between at 603.
“It was fun seeing them play well,” West coach Mike Schultz said. “It was tough for Murph to not finish it off, but he’s played so well all year.”
Traverse City Central took ninth, tying with Romeo at 637.
After Kehoe’s 1-over tournament total, Tyler Frechette carded a 149 (75-73) to take 13th, Steven Gourlay 154 (80-74) for 30th, and Brodie Wilson 167 (84-83) as West’s No. 2-4 golfers all improved on their opening round. Andrew Schugart shot 172 as West’s fifth, earning the tiebreaker win over Forest Hills Northern.
“You love to see your players peak at the right time,” Schultz said. “You saw that this weekend and at regionals.”
TC Central moved up a spot Saturday, shooting 319 for the day for a 637 total.
Zach Galan led the Trojans with 153, followed by Michael Beattie 158, Shea Harmeson 164 and Cam Peters 168.
“It was hot, hot, hot,” Central coach Lois McManus said. “The boys did very well, especially for their first state finals in 10 years.”
Schultz said Central and West went through about 10 cases of water between the teams over two days.
DIVISION 3
Elk Rapids finished ninth and Boyne City 10th in the Division 3 finals at The Meadows at Grand Valley State University.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central took the team total at 623.
The Elks shot 670 and Ramblers 678 as both improved their scores slightly on the second day.
Elk Rapids was paced by Josh Lavely’s 148, followed by Preston Ball (162), Spencer Ball (180) and Mitch Emke (180).
Lavely placed fifth individually, with Cheboygan’s P.J. Maybank winning the crown by 10 strokes over Leslie’s Cannon Risner.
Aidan Brehm placed 22nd overall for Boyne with a 159, followed by Alec Sherman-Brown (165), Kolton Stadt (168) and Nic Santina (186).
Traverse City St. Francis junior Tommy Puetz, an individual qualifier, placed 29th with a two-day total of 162, shooting a 79 Saturday.
DIVISION 4
Charlevoix placed third as a team, shaving 15 strokes off its first-round total with a 326 Saturday in the Division 4 finals at The Fortress in Frankenmuth.
Rayders senior Jake Beaudoin ended up in fourth place with at 153, shooting a 76 Saturday. Sam Pletcher and Hudson Vollmer both ended up with 164s to tie for 18th place. Jack Gaffney rounded out Charlevoix’s counters with a 187.
“We were a lot more relaxed today,” Rayders coach Doug Drenth said. “And Jake, what a leader, finishing fourth in the state.”
Glen Lake took fourth with 677 and McBain 16th at 781. Blake O’Connor shot a 75 Saturday to lead the Lakers with a total of 157 (tied for ninth), and Gray Raymond’s second-round 77 moved him into 16th place. Tucker Ewing shot 173 and Jackson Zywicki 184 for the Lakers’ other two counters.
Leland’s Aiden Coleman, an individual qualifier, shot 76 Saturday for a two-day total of 158 to tie for 11th place.
Gaylord St. Mary senior Tristan Glasby shot a second-round 80 for a 173 to place 34th in a tie with Manistee Catholic junior Alex Shriver.
Tucker Vandervelde led the Ramblers with a 184, followed by Bryce Roller (189), Matt Utecht (201) and Christian Mitchell (207).
DIVISION 2
Gaylord senior Kole Putnam finished tied for 17th, shooting a 75 Saturday for a two-day total of 149 in the Division 2 finals at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek.
Birmingham Brother Rice won the team title by 28 shots over Flint Powers.