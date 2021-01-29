BOYNE FALLS — The Big North Conference is locked in a tight competition for the league title after its third meet at Boyne Mountain Thursday.
The Traverse City Central girls team grabbed firm control with its third victory in as many meets and the boys side remains in flux with Traverse City West winning Thursday.
“That’s the fun thing about skiing is that any day anything can happen,” said TC Central head coach Amy Kudary. “Some kids do well who weren’t expected to and some of the kids who were expected to do really well go down. That’s what makes it exciting.”
Thursday’s meet, hosted by Gaylord, had the lowest temperatures so far this season and the first real feel of deep winter for the BNC teams.
Conditions are starting to become more favorable for skiers, according to Traverse City West’s Aiden Lewandowski, and the Titans boys team took advantage with a tight two-point win over Petoskey.
“It’s been a little rocky so far, we’ve been having some mental mistakes and slip ups falling every once in a while,” said Lewandowski of his team. “But we can all put it together. I know it’s gonna be amazing and I’m super excited when it starts clicking.”
Something must have clicked Thursday when the Titans boys totaled 55 points to win meet No. 3. Petoskey’s boys totaled 57, TC Central 79, Gaylord 117 and Cadillac 160.
The Titans and Northmen tied with 26 points each in the giant slalom, the first event for the day, making for an interesting afternoon.
TC West edged out Petoskey with three top-10 finishers, all crossing the finish line just before their counterparts.
Lewandowski won both events (51.2 on slalom, 1:07.7 on GS) and was followed in the slalom by teammates Luke Wiersma in third (1:11.13), Ben Lober in ninth (1:12.89) and Andy Hill in 16th (1:18.24).
The Northmen had Anders McCarthy take fourth in the slalom (1:11.23) with teammates Nolan Walkerdine taking fifth (1:11.59), Will Goelz 10th (1:13.32) and Nate Thomas 12th (1:14.82).
The giant slalom was very tightly contested with Lewandowski on top, followed by Petoskey’s McCarthy (2nd, 51.48), Wyatt Nelson (3rd, 51.60) and Walkerdine (4th, 51.88). Remy Schultz took sixth (52.26) for the Titans and teammates Wiersma (8th, 52.56) and Charlie Licht (11th, 52.94) helped keep the teams tied.
The Trojans boys took third place overall and in both events. TCC was led by Austin Sill (8th, 1:12.60) and Max Werner (7th, 1:12.53) in the slalom and Sill (7th, 52.23) and Michael Booher and Colin Gordon (T-9, 52.58) in GS.
The TC Central girls won both the slalom and giant slalom events Thursday with team scores of 17 and 24, respectively.
Elle Craven from TC Central took home the top spot in both girls races, winning the slalom in 1:12.49 (36.07, 36.42) and the giant slalom in 50.84 seconds (25.04, 25.80).
“We have those really fast racers, the ones who we can always count on and we have to have the kids rooting for their teammates, even if it means getting beat by their teammate,” Kudary said. “This year we seem to be dialed in, boys and girls, as they are all rooting for each other and knowing what their job is on the team. I think that’s why we are doing so well this year.”
TC Central had four top-10 finishers in GS and five in slalom. Craven was followed by teammates Sarah Beattie (3rd, 1:16), Lily Kuberski (5th, 1:18.35), and Pearl Hale (8th, 1:20.32) in the slalom. Maddy Cox took fourth in GS (53.27) for TCC to join the Trojans’ scorers on the day where Hale and Beattie also had top-10 finishes.
The Northmen girls have been dealing with injury but still took second place overall, second in GS and third in slalom.
“We’ve had a little bit of struggles with some injuries on the girls side but the guys team is strong and we’re looking to definitely be able to compete at the state meet,” said Petoskey head coach Ben Crockett.
The Petoskey boys and TC Central boys have each won a BNC meet, matching the Titans at the top. The next conference meet is set for Monday at Schuss Mt.
Lake Michigan Conference at Schuss
Girls team scores: Harbor Springs 55; Great North Alpine 64; Boyne City 92; Grayling 118; Charlevoix 149.
Boys team scores: Great North Alpine 26; Harbor Springs 65; Charlevoix 99; Grayling 125.
Girls slalom team scores: Harbor Springs 29; Great North Alpine 39; Boyne City 43; Grayling 52; Charlevoix 75.
Girls slalom top 10: 1. Taylor Stockwell (BC) 1:11.96; 2. Kate Klinger (CHX) 1:13.51; 3. Katelyn Drayer (HS) 1:14.83; 4. Liesl Stellin (GNA) 1:14.87; 5. Ella Doumanian (BC) 1:15.46; 6. Briana Goldsmith (HS) 1:16.72; 7. Ellie Wagner (GRY) 1:17.24; 8. Nellie Olson (GRY) 1:17.61; 9. Maren Matthews (HS) 1:17.76; 10. Miriam Ahluwalia (GNA) 1:18.57.
Girls GS team scores: GNA 25; Harbor Springs 26; Boyne City 49; Grayling 66; Charlevoix 74.
Girls GS top-10: 1. Stockwell (BC) 50.00; 2. Ellen Roggenbeck (GNA) 50.34; 3. Goldsmith (HS) 50.41; 4. Stellin (GNA) 50.52; 5. Klinger (CHX) 50.82; 6. K. Drayer (HS) 52.38; 7. Matthews (HS) 52.56; 8. Ahluwalia (GNA) 52.60; 9. Olson (GRY) 52.79; 10. Jordan Drayer (HS) 52.82.
Boys slalom team scores: Great North Alpine 12; Harbor Springs 40; Charlevoix 44; Grayling 63.
Boys slalom top-10: 1. Sully Husband (GNA) 1:06.27; 2. Ayden Ferris (GNA) 1:08.02; 3. Jed Turcott (CHX) 1:09.57; 4. Corbin Murphy (GNA) 1:09.82; 5. Shane Pilate (GNA) 1:09.84; 6. Robbie Gillette (HS) 1:12.03; 7. Aiden Peters (GNA) 1:12.56; 8. Jack Herzog (CHX) 1:12.70; 9. Julian Ahluwalia (GNA) 1:13.12; 10. Luke Baker (HS) 1:14.11.
Boys GS team scores: GNA 14; Harbor Springs 25; Charlevoix 55; Grayling 62.
Boys GS top-10: 1. Connor Truman (HS) 44.53; 2. Pilate (GNA) 45.55; 3. Husband (GNA) 45.71; 4. Ferris (GNA) 46.20; 5. Murphy (GNA) 47.04); 6. Cal Benjamin (HS) 47.31; 7. Ian Davis (HS) 47.85; 8. Ahluwalia (GNA) 48.02; 9. Anthony Fisher (GRY) 48.32; 10. Jack Herzog (CHX) 48.53.
Lake Michigan Ski Conference at Crystal Mountain
Girls slalom team scores: Onekama 25; Clare 32; Benzie Central 36; Glen Lake 51.
Girls slalom top 10: 1. Aada Tukianen (ONK) 55.33; 2. Marhle Siddall (GL) 58.78; Alora Sundbeck (ONK) 1:02.64; 4. Savannah Peck (BC) 1:02.79; 5. Michayla Bell (ONK) 1:02.88; 6. Mara Pomerville (CLR) 1:03.76; 7. Leah Palmer (CLR) 1:04.1; 8. Ella Gaylord (BC) 1:04.14; 9. Teagan Russell (CLR) 1:06.99; 10. Abby Allen (CLR) 1:08.06.
Girls GS team scores: Onekama 26; Clare 33; Benzie Central 36; Glen Lake 44.
Girls GS top-10: 1. Tukianen (ONK) 37.66; 2. Bell (ONK) 39.62; 3. Pomerville (CLR) 40.09; 4. Peck (BC) 40.44; 5. Siddall (GL) 40.55; 6. Gaylord (BC) 41.68; 7. Sundbeck (ONK) 42.16; 8. Palmer (CLR) 42.49; 9. Bridgette Duncan (GL) 42.85; 10. Russell (CLR) 43.33.
Boys slalom team scores: Benzie Central 15; Onekama 43; Clare 48; Glen Lake 51.
Boys slalom top-10: 1. Quincy Thayer (BC) 51.34; 2. Kylar Thomas (ONK) 52.91; 3. Kirk Beeman (BC) 57.87; 4. Ben Wood (CLR) 58.07; 5. Seth Johnson (BC) 58.11; 6. William O’Dwyer (BC) 1:01.5; 7. Bryhn Fisher 1:01.71; 8. Dylan Weinrich (GL) 1:02.42; 9. Michael Pomerville (CLR) 1:02.91; 10. Luke Kooy (ONK) 1:03.09.
Boys GS team scores: Benzie Central 16; Onekama 34; Glen Lake 41; Clare 57.
Boys GS top-10: 1. Thayer (BC) 36.42; 2. Johnson (BC) 36.95; 3. Thomas (ONK) 37.17; 4. Braydon Sorenson (ONK) 37.79; 5. Fisher (GL) 38.23; 6. Beeman (BC) 38.45; 7. Aiden O’Dwyer (BC) 38.58; 8. William O’Dwyer (BC) 38.91; 9. Jaiden Thompson (GL) 39.07; 10. Luke Smith (ONK) 39.08