CADILLAC — Traverse City West didn't waste much time on a cold, wet Friday night, taking a 42-0 lead by halftime and coasting to a 42-0 Big North Conference win over Cadillac.
The win puts the Titans within a game of automatic playoff qualification and keep West in Big North Conference contention, relying on the same Vikings to knock off TC Central in Week Nine to force a share of the title.
Aiden Griggs ran 11 times for 94 yards and scored three total touchdowns to lead the Titan ground game, tossing in 14 receiving yards from Andy Soma.
Mason Morrison, Seth Gallagher and Soma also scored towndowns.
Christian Boivin ran for 38 yards and also added three tackles and a blocked punt that was returned for a TD. Seth Gallagher rung up a scoop-and-score touchdown off a Cadillac fumble, and Finn Durbin kicked six extra points through the uprights.
"Our running backs were running hard and hitting gaps," West head coach Greg Vaughan said. "And our line was handling pressure they were trying to get on us."
John Grogan also blocked a punt.
Griggs had eight tackles and Michael Schermerhorn seven.
Aden Gurden led Cadillac with 30 rushing yards, while Collin Johnston added 29 and Noah Cochrane 26. Defensively, the Vikings were led by Tipp Baker with eight tackles, Alec Barczewski (seven), Julian LaMonde (five), David Johns (four) and Trenton Dennis (four).
Cadillac (4-3, 2-2 Big North) travels to Ionia next Friday, while West (5-2, 2-1 BNC) visits Gaylord, a team it beat 17-16 in overtime last season.
"It always seems like you go back to last year — an overtime game," Vaughan said. "If we keep playing the way we did tonight, then we've got a lot to build on."
