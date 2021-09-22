TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West didn’t want to run in practice Wednesday, so the Titans ran away with one Tuesday night instead.
West worked quite a bit recently on defending the potent tips of Cadillac setter Renee Brines, and Titans head coach Emily Baumann threatened to make her players run for every time one of Brines’ tips touched the ground.
The result? A huge 3-0 sweep by West to put the Titans all alone atop the Big North Conference standings after a 25-23, 25-17, 25-14 home victory Tuesday night against the Vikings.
“We practiced a ton this week picking up her tips,” Baumann said of Brines. “That’s one thing that Cadillac always does to us is tip. And if we can’t pick it up, I literally was like, ‘We will sprint for every ball we do not pick up.’ That fired the girls up a little bit.”
West (13-1, 4-0 BNC) remains the only team undefeated in league action, while Cadillac slips to 19-5 overall and 3-1 in Big North play.
Baumann said the Titans didn’t do anything special to prepare for the Vikings’ imposing front line of 6-foot-4 Carissa Musta, 6-3 Layke Sims and 6-1 Caliey Masserang. There’s not much to do to get ready for players that can hit it over you, she said. But the Titans went around them on offense, picking the lines quite a bit and not attacking the middle as aggressively as normal.
“Ally Joe (McKenna) did an amazing job staying disciplined on defense and moving to the ball,” Baumann said. “She one-armed a ton of them, but she got them up off the ground. Becky (Lane) played awesome on defense. They really read everything amazing.”
West’s boisterous student section may have played a factor. The Bleacher Creatures — decked out in a menagerie of old jerseys for the game’s theme — chanted all night, breaking out a long, aluminum vacuum cleaner attachment in the third set as the Titans closed in on a sweep.
“We were able to come in with our energy and just keep maintaining that, and we just never let down,” said Titans senior middle blocker Alaina Mikowski. “We wanted it really bad. They’ve been our biggest competition last year and this year. We just came in strong and didn’t let them shut us down.”
Lane and Makenna Ebling led the Titans with 13 kills each, but Mikowski’s contribution of nine kills helped turn the tide.
Cadillac never led in the 25-23 first set, but also didn’t trail by more than five. Musta’s stuff block brought the Vikings within one point at 24-23 before a Mikowski kill sealed it for West.
While Sara Schermerhorn’s serving — and a block on Musta by the 5-foot-6 setter — helped West roll out to a 21-10 third-set lead, the student section repeatedly chanted “All hail Sara!” while bowing down.
“We were right in it in that first set,” Cadillac head coach Michelle Brines said. “But you can’t miss four service errors. We never miss our serve, and tonight we missed probably more than we’ve missed at any time. I don’t know what the deal was with that.”
Trailing 9-10 in the second set, West went on a 10-2 spurt with contributions all around. Kills from Avery Lahti, Ebling, Lane, Madison Neu, Mikowski and a McKenna ace put the Titans in control on the way to a 25-17 win.
West sprinted out to a 6-1 lead in the third and never trailed. When Cadillac pulled within three at 8-5, Ebling took over, pounding out three aces and scoring six points on her serve. A great dig by McKenna led to Lane’s kill that gave the Titans a 14-5 lead and West basically traded points from there to take a 25-14 match-sealing third set.
The Titans logged a dozen aces, including five by Ebling, three from McKenna and two by Neu.
“We missed a lot in the beginning, but sometimes you have to do that in order to swing aggressively and get the other team out of system,” Neu said. “If they always pass in system, then they’re going to get more kills, so we had to serve aggressively.”
Renee Brines led Cadillac with 15 assists, 10 digs, six kills and two blocks, while Madyson Smith added five kills, nine digs and a block.
The half dozen kills by Brines is actually on the low side for the Vikings setter, who has been one of the team’s best attackers this season in addition to running the offense.
“We didn’t want to swing into their block,” Neu said. “And we wanted to draw their setter down because we know that she can get a lot of kills.”
Masserang logged three kills and a block, Sims had five digs and one kill, Musta contributed five kills and three blocks, and Julia Jezak added 13 digs and four assists.
“We knew that we were going to have two big middle blockers and the setter tip,” Mikowski said. “We’ve been strategizing for that. We’ve been practicing hitting crosses away from the middles.”
McKenna finished with 28 digs for West, while Mikowski and Neu each blocked three shots and Lahti two. Lane had 13 digs, Schermerhorn nine, Ebling eight and Neu seven. Neu also pitched in five kills.
“They made all that happen, and they played really well and didn’t really give us a lot of errors,” Michelle Brines said. “Then we couldn’t run our middles like we were able to against Central the other day, and I’m sure that was the plan.”
West visits Petoskey on Thursday, while Cadillac has to mask up to play at Gaylord on Thursday after the school’s Emergency Operations Plan for 2021-22 ordered masks for all indoor school activities, including athletics. It’ll be the first time this season the Vikings have had to mask up for a match. Brines said she likely will have the team prepare by wearing them for an hour or so in practice Wednesday.
About 75 Gaylord High School students walked out two weeks ago over the policy.
West won the junior varsity match 25-16, 25-21, 25-14, led by Rena Smith (five aces, 32 assists), Audrey LaFaive (15 kills, 12 digs), Kylee Cooper (eight kills), Amaleah Streit (21 digs, four aces).
The Titans dropped the freshman contest 25-15, 22-25, 11-15.